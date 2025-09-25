Welcome to Popular Information, a newsletter dedicated to accountability journalism. Here are some of the key stories we’ve published over the last few weeks:
What is the national strategy of the movement to resist fascism? How are we going to secure elections in the face of MAGA efforts to rig or cancel them? How are we going to stop Trump from selling government policy and contracts to billionaires who "donate" to his "library" or buy his crypto products? How are we going to have a Congress that enforces the budget that it passes? How is the anti-fascist movement going to put pressure on the Supreme Court to enforce limits on presidential powers? How are we going to stop a few tech monopolies from employing AI against the interests of the people?
Although there have been large-scale anti-Trump rallies, it's hard to see how gatherings in parks put pressure on Congress, the Supreme Court, big business, or the media.
Hi thanks for asking!!
You could:
Shine a spotlight on the effort to sell off our public lands to developers, showing the wide variety of folks who support protecting our parks, forests, etc. and the corruption going on to sell them off.
Show how "moderate" Republicans like Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski actually embolden and aid the extremists in their party and really do support them regardless of what they say publicly.
Show all the ways the Trump Administration has violated the Constitution and what should have been done to stop him
Discuss how many Americans will end up losing health care due to Republicans' HR1 and what hospitals will now do (especially rural ones) to continue to serve all those that come to their facilities.
Thanks for all you do!!