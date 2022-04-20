Apologies for the multiple emails this morning. Due to a technical error, the previous version did not have a link to the discussion thread. — Judd
So far this month, Popular Information exposed the inner workings of Charles Koch's non-profit network (prompting an avalanche of attacks from Koch-funded entities), revealed that the consulting firm that assisted Amazon's union-busting efforts still has many pro-union clients (prompting one major client, MoveOn, to immediately cut ties), and documented the brazen corruption of Jared Kushner.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Passing the mic [CORRECTED]
