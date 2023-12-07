It's been a busy few weeks for Popular Information. Here are a few highlights:
And something fun: Earlier this year, Popular Information broke the news that Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) lives in Nashville, where he secretly bought a $600,000 home. The report raised serious questions about whether Sexton can legally represent his district in Crossville, which is two hours away. There is now a country music video, The Ballad of Cameron Sexton, based on Popular Information’s reporting.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
Popular Information is a 100% reader-supported publication. If you haven't done so already, please consider supporting this work by upgrading to a paid subscription.
Upgrade to paid
Judd and crew, we all appreciate the work you guys do (even if your last name resembles an unfortunate vegetable)!
What's on my mind? I wownder about the mechanics of Gov Abbott sending migrants on busses all over the country.
Doesn't Texas receive federal funding for the care of migrants?
What happens with that money if the migrants are sent elsewhere?
What can be done to counter such wanton cruelty?
Here in Chicago, we're getting migrants who've never even seen cold weather and are woefully unprepared.
How about an investigation into Rick Scott from Florida. All his shady deals and the over seventy times he pleaded the fifth on Medicare fraud. Wasn’t there something about a toll road while he was governor. This guy is set up to be the top republican in the senate to take McConnell’s place. People really need to know all about him.
My thought is we need to look more closely into Tommy Tuberville's connection to Trump and his cohorts/financiers. I see TT's action now as opening the top military positions for the leader of the coup (legitimate or no) to fill. I read the military is the key to taking over the country. So far, they've only talked about sending troops to the southern borders but that may just be a way to hide their true plans.
You do stellar work. Another story to explore (?) - the residuals radiating out from Marion County, KS (where you’ll recall local officials raided the weekly newspaper’s office and the son and mom co-owner’s home - accelerating -at the very least- the elderly co-owner’s death).
I subscribed long distance to the Marion County Record after.
Last week, it surfaced that local police claimed KBI was fully informed prior to the raid and this week (last night’s digital headlines), that the Colorado Bureau has taken over the ongoing investigation.
Makes this potentially a much more important law-enforcement-tainted-decision-making-via-extremism story.
Thank you so much for your work.
News that the “teacher’s” college in our community is suddenly closing has shocked us. The College of St. Rose in Albany, NY (strose.edu) will shutter at the end of the Spring semester. It will leave 87 properties in the center of our city vacant and cause 500 people to lose their jobs. St. Rose, alma mater of Jimmy Fallon, had done an admirable job for many years of integrating itself into the residential urban neighborhood by buying older properties and maintaining them and blending them into a modern and beautiful urban campus. Why are they closing? We are told it is a plummeting enrollment and they can no longer pay the bills. This will leave the Pine Hills neighborhood open to real estate vultures, devastate local businesses, and end the vitality the students brought with them.
What is going on? Are private colleges generally seeing reduced enrollment and is this trend repeating across the country? Is it reduced demand for teachers or a decline in interest in this pursuit? What does that portend for education generally? Is its affiliation with the Catholic Church an issue? Is it something else entirely?
I wrote to AG Garland last year regarding NH abuse and have yet to receive a response. My mother did not receive proper care which I believe hastened her demise. A group of rather wealthy men from backgrounds of politics, medical, privileged and other that have been sued time after time, have lost but are allowed to continue on without any real accountability. Most of the families that have fallen prey are POC with little financial resources and no voice. It doesn't just stop there. You can buy product, purchase an extended warranty but be denied actual service and have NO recourse!!. I've personally experienced all of these over and over and again just recently so I fully understand how/why people snap. You follow the rule and get stepped on, you have money/status and their are no rules for you. Is there anyone fighting for people like me or have they all been bought?
I’d like to know more about the Spanish- language media company, Univision, and its parent company Televisa. Recently a veteran Univision news anchor resigned after the network’s interview with former President Trump. Seems the interview was very cozy and many Latino leaders are voicing concern over Univision’s intention. The influence of Univision cannot be underestimated in any discussion of politics and culture since it is the largest provider of Spanish-language content.
Hello Popular Information team, thank you for the great work! I would like to read more about the wave of right wing, pro gun and faith based books pushed in American schools and what their impact is. I find it alarming that the door has been opened for such self-interested parties to further their agenda in schools.
Love this song! Who is the singer? He's got a big hit! I suspect that this music will end Cameron's career. Now, here's a thought...the left is replete with artists--who might stand up with a poignant ballade about Trump's tragic life?
Much is being written about what Trump will or won't do, but reporting on who are the people running his campaign and making plans for his next presidency is virtually non existent. Who are the people sketching out the schemes to weaponize the justice dept? Who are the people picking where he speaks? It ain't Trump that is for sure. I'd like to see a series about these men (doubtful there are many females) with bios about who they are. I do appreciate PI, it is very helpful that you/your team pull the curtains back and reveal the machinations going on.
Love the video! As it happens, my grandparents retired to the Homesteads in the Cumberland Plateau (Crossville) just after I was born in 1947. I spent my very early years as a child on the farm there, parents bought Homestead next door and father commuted to work in Oak Ridge. Crossville is the COUNTRY! Complete with chicken raising, blueberry farms, other very rural pursuits. Outhouses to conserve well water. Great views of the mountains, fishing, NO, Cameron Sexton does not appear to be one who would enjoy playing in the hay in the barn or feeding the cattle. Or the skunks who inevitably got hit by the rare passing car in the evenings and let the scent fly. It takes a Dolly Parton to enjoy country life and Cameron Sexton would never convince me he would go to town on a Saturday for groceries, or down Deep Draw Road to help an elderly neighbor. Spent summers there in a hammock reading from library books (uncensored) with grandparents after my family could no longer manage the commute to Oak Ridge and moved there. Cameron Sexton is a lying grifter, GOP, must be. If you want a real get-a-way from city life, go to Crossville where there is a park with cabins and a lake where I took swimming lessons. And great food in the Main House. Thanks for the memories. I should go back to visit the gravesite of my grandparents so near the Interstate but too mobility impaired now myself to do so. The wildflowers were lovely! Thanks for the memories. If Cameron Sexton can produce a listing of his home in Crossville, I’d love to see the improvements! Wonder if his home is made from Crab Orchard Stone? Doesn’t even know what it is, does he? He’s a lying grifter, did I mention before?
I would like to know more about religious dark money/seven mountains people who want to turn us into a christofascist theocracy where we are in “Christian bondage.” Specifically, who is funding this and why? And what are those people actually really doing in their lives? (See recent Moms for Liberty book banner who was reported to have been in an abusive throuple.) I want those churches brought to the light. They’re part of the Texas GOP meeting with white supremacists. They’re joining up with Kyle Rittenhouse. People need to understand their real goals and how those churches work (women forced into submission, for example). I know it’s been reported on but I’m sure there is even more there and it needs to be shown. I am betting there are people who “escaped” and have stories to tell.
This may be outside of your area, but US citizens need to see why there is so much immigration. It's not because it's such a soft ride here but it is so unsafe where they are coming from. That and no opportunity and unhealthy conditions. This is why we work to improve conditions in these countries to slow down the need to immigrate.
Thank you Judd for all your work- not sure the scope of your work but I do wonder about... MTG’s money? Where did it come from/ What is happening with the “ethics code” in the Supreme Court- now what? Have they figured out how to enforce it? / Mike Johnson-! Banks,adoption,insurrectionist.../Ginni Thomas..../ just off the top of my head this morning.
Thank you for all of the wonderful work you do. You have brought the book banning issue into the daylight. The challengers to open access to books in Illinois is the Young America’s Foundation, an ultra right wing organization that targets youth as young as middle school, to teach them to “talk like a conservative”. In our town of Dixon Illinois, they have been purchasing and getting donations of property as they create their fiefdom surrounding the Reagan boyhood home. They just added another parcel this week. Our efforts to shed light on their strategies and funding sources have not been successful. They need to be investigated and the truth about the organization published. It would be amazing if you could take that on.
I’d like to hear more background on the shareholder push to get ATT to report the comparison of political spending to stated values you reported on yesterday. Are shareholders at other companies doing this? What can we do to help this become more common?
I’m following the frightening, lawless actions by the Ohio GOP controlled legislature:
- disobeying the state Supreme Court by refusing to redraw their gerrymandered electoral maps
- throwing out the results of the referendum to write abortion rights into the state constitution by stripping power from the judiciary
- stripping authority from the elected school board and transferring that power to the legislature
My fear is that, emboldened, having suffered no consequences for their lawlessness, they will decide in advance to pledge electors who will vote for Trump regardless of the election results. And other GOP controlled states will follow their example.
We all need more information about the "Convention of States Action" that recently met in August for their second simulated "Convention."
https://newrepublic.com/article/169563/patriot-academy-right-wing-constitutional-defense-training-camp
Thank you guys for all your work. Gladly support all your investigations and getting the word out.
Outstanding work!! Thank you... How about Harlan Crow and the Bargain Bin Supreme Court...
I would like to see you relentlessly stay on the mainstream media's failure to cover the big issues ; despite trumpism tv news persists in feeding us entertainment and superficial events
Fidelity Title Company got hacked on Nov. 17. They didn't tell anyone until after Thanksgiving allowing people to wire money to them in spite of the hack. Millions of home sales were delayed. They are still having issues. The media did not cover it. You can get some info if you google but nothing in major media. You can reach me at 310-291-1300
Maybe the media could draw the line between good people and bad people. People who help those around them and those who do things for themselves at someone’s expense.
The reporting the team has been doing recently is outstanding.
What I would like to see, as we head into election season again, is what's happening with the various conservative efforts to diminish Americans ability to vote. Like, Bill DeJoy at the USPS still dismantling modern machinery and slowing the mail intentionally to support conservative efforts to close vote counting early. He's still there. Still doing the dirty work. And everyone seems to have forgotten that he has to be ousted and replaced with someone that can do something to save the next election, and have time to implement those plans.
Second, Tuberville can only pull his shenanigans because he serves on a specific committee. Why has he not been ousted by the committee chair? Who is the chair? What purpose is Tuberville serving for that chair to allow him to continue his efforts to kneecap our military? And does the committee leader have military supporters in their constituency? What do THEY think about their representative enabling Tuberville's antics?
What topics to place on your radar? UKRAINE UKRAINE UKRAINE. Please.
I would like to see an expose on how these private insurers (that’s a laugh itself) use the Medicare name to sell bad policies that in reality steal as much as $140 billion from Medicare every year and why these people are allowed to use the Medicare name in their advertising. I believe the public should know how bad these policies are and that using the Medicare name is a form of deceit.
I now know 2 folks who have been scammed via Zelle. Zelle is promoted by banks to transfer funds, but no-one takes responsibility when people are scammed (unlike apple pay and credit card companies...). Most recently, a friend was scammed on Thanksgiving day, two payment of $1800 were taken from her checking account, and a $498 payment via zelle. She realized what was happening hours later and tried to stop the payments, going to Chase bank the next day. The bank was able to stop the two $1800 payments and refunded her money. Zelle not only did not refund her money, but they started hanging up on the bank account person after she repeatedly called them. Why are banks working with a company (Zelle) that does not protect people who use their service? And how is that Zelle ( or so they said to the bank person) does not know where the funds go? Sounds like a scammers dream....
Love it, Judd, and please ask Tom Johnson not to stop with this one. Maybe he could open up a request site where we could all offer our suggestion for his next "Dirtbag in the Statehouse" ballad. Lord knows we're all sick to death of the National ones.
My vote goes to Robin Voss, the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly. Valiantly committed to ensuring that the evil philosophy of 1-person, 1-vote never returns to our fair state. Why would he, when all his party needs is 45% of the vote to control 60% of the legislative seats.
I'm betting that there are AT LEAST 50 more (don't forget Puerto Rico) Dirtbag politicians' who are more than well deserving of Tom's attention. What do you think folks? Let the nominations begin?
Love the song.
Keep up the good work. I was appalled to hear Meta is going to let conspiracy theories be advertised again on FB and Instagram.
Shades of 2016.
Why do you think so many media outlets want Trump re-elected?
more a comment than request......i like that popular information tackles wide range of topics and is not solely focused on Trump. it seems the national news outlets could learn a lesson from you regarding your reporting. I've watched my wife's personality being transformed with her obsession with Trump that last few years (not a supporter) and I partly blame MSNBC's nonstop coverage that blares in the background of our house. don't they understand this is what feeds this orange headed clown?
Judd, I have enjoyed your reporting on retailers claiming huge shoplifting losses. When I worked retail in college we had a loss control specialist lecture us that 33% of losses were from employees, 33% were from the public, and the rest were most likely accounting error. He also said that stores that did not staff effectively were targets for criminals. With better inventory systems and tracking now, it would seem that accounting error should be much less. So, I wonder how self-checkouts (and therefore less effective staffing) have affected shop lifting, one, in making it easier to steal, and two, in disgruntled employees skimming. Like most corporations, do they only have themselves to blame?
Thank you and your team for the work you do!!
I am Christian and know many Christians who vote r only on the issue of abortion rights. No other issue or info abt a politician could overcome this issue, for these people. For this reason I suspect much of the division in this country might hinge on this issue, and I think part of the solution might lie in addressing this issue in an additional/different way especially intended to possibly resonate with such voters.
I think a way to do this might be for Dems to share a religion-based or Christianity-based argument for full abortion rights, only if they are comfortable doing this of course. I have a possible such argument but do not have a place/way to share it. I would be happy to share it with you if you would like.
Bravo on music video!
-Stuart, from right here in Nashville
Judd, I feel like humanity is crumbling. I feel like we may lose the decent, caring and honest folks who are declaring their exodus from congress. I feel like the bombing in Gaza MUST stop. I don't support Hamas, but the response from Israel has been out of proportion. And I am NOT anti-semetic - i definitely don't care for Netanyahu and his far right wing govt. My concerns - one of them is that if we end up with only nutcases in Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Green, our country will fall apart. I'm concernred about the divisions in our country. I am concerned about AI participating in future elections. I am SO saddened by the people in high positions who declare that Climate warming isn't real. I'm concerned about LIFE BASED ONLY ON HOW MUCH PROFIT you can grab from others. I'm concerned about money in politics, which results in buying in advance the votes the donors want and guaranteeing that they will get them. I'm grateful for your reporting. I'm horrified by the lack of addressing the need for gun control. The second amendment was never meant to allow this. I don't know how you choose what to investigate, because there are so many shadows in our world right now. But thank you for your excellent work.
I'd like to know why housing is so expensive, and what's the story on the wealthy buying large numbers of houses for rental, removing them from the market. Starter homes have outrageous prices. Surely something is wrong and we can do better.
I see all time that you track how much $ corporations give to political parties, candidates, PACs, etc. I wonder if anyone has added it all up and figured out how much these "donations" eat into the profit margins of these corporations. In other words, in time of rising inflation and costs, how much of my monthly expenditures for things like groceries, gas and telecom is going to support political parties/individuals across all levels of government. Hypothetically, could one say that if there were no corporate political donations, that the average American would have an extra $50 or $100 in their pocket at the end of the month? Obviously the corporations don't do things for charity. They still need to make profit, so if they are giving away $500,000 they need to pass that along to the consumer some how. Individually, one company won't affect the overall economy, but what about the sum of all the support across all levels of government? Is there a way to measure the financial impact on the average citizen?
Thanks for all you do. I would like to see more about Russian/dark money flooding into the GOP, and potential connections with GOP anti-Americanism.
Yesterday Capitol B posted an important article about digital redlining and I believe this issue needs more mainstream coverage along with questions about the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program in congress. High speed internet access is something that elected officials and decision makers take for granted and have no idea the importance to expanding access to the underserved (let's see, jobs and the economy, education, healthcare - the list can go on). And the big companies that purport to help people apply for ACP funds actually highlight the availability on their bills, but if you don't already have access through them, how the F would you know the program is available? Here's the Capital B article https://capitalbnews.org/broadband-internet-black-rural-south/
But more importantly, I want to say that your newsletter is one of about 4 that I truly respect and you do a great job on researching and reporting. What I think "News" should be. Thank you for your in-depth, well-researched and written reporting, frequently eye-opening to me!
Good work Judd!
I have some interrelated topics to chew on. Although my personal experience with them is provincial I expect that they may echo with a number of other PI readers.
1. I live in coastal NW Florida. My immediate community got walloped 19 years ago by Hurricane Ivan, yet the density of development here is increasing at an increasing rate as memories fade, move, or pass on. Despite reasonably well-organized volunteer citizens’ groups that gadfly the County Commission about irresponsible development, new high-density neighborhoods continue to spring up like mushrooms after a good rain. Meanwhile my last perusal of individual Commissioners’ financial filings seemed to indicate that they are financial geniuses who have managed to make insightful and well-timed personal real estate decisions.
2. My slice of paradise essentially has two ways to go East or West (U.S.-98, I-10), and two roads that will take one North. Southward is for mariners. There is a lot of road widening going on, but it is a catch-up game all the way. Having just observed the road congestion over Thanksgiving week it is impossible not to foresee genuine doom with the next hurricane evacuation. The trick of our location is that its only late in the forecast period that we know whether to run East or West. Divine providence figures prominently in local disaster planning. Why should anyone not living here care about the goofballs who do live here? You only need to be concerned if you pay taxes or insurance premiums where you live.
3. I have a lot of tolerance for letting the market price in risk but do expect government to keep things sane. Florida homeowners’ insurance is a broken market. No insurance, no mortgage. I’m sure that forging solutions will be challenging and require a lot of creative and dedicated effort from lawmakers as well as insurance and mortgage providers. But my legislature has decided to prioritize crazy culture war issues and general performative assholery over dinner table concerns. A situation as FUBARed as this must surely be benefiting someone, but I can’t see who. Maybe you can? (Please?)
4. New College of Florida (RIP) sits on exquisite property. The former Ringling family mansion on Sarasota Bay, the whole campus is a jewel. I can’t help but wonder if the real plot line of Gov. DeSantis’ actions to change out the administration, the faculty, and the student body doesn’t lead to a long-term sweetheart lease—maybe something Hong Kong-ish like 99 years or so? Maybe Hillsdale can lease the campus for a dollar per year and then run the college on behalf of the state for some appropriate fee? Then NCF can REALLY be the “Hillsdale of the South” as the Governor dreams.
Okay, I don’t know if there’s anything here that is in your wheelhouse, but I feel better for letting it out. Thanks.
I am very worried about the expanding militarism of U.S. foreign policy and how the parties appear to be shifting so that Democrats are the party that doesn't allow questioning of militarism, secrecy (50 million classified documents per year = 137,000 per day!) , nuclear brinkmanship, and Pentagon waste. Many high-ranking Democrats seemed trapped in orthodoxy.
With the developments in Gaza where Hamas/Islamic Jihad killed 1,200 Israelis and Israel has killed over 16,000 Palestinians, this seems to be changing a little bit. Information has come out indicting that Netanyahu's government wants to drive the Gazans into Egypt. But in the first few weeks, very liberal Democrats were afraid to question the U.S. policy of unconditional military aid. Biden and Blinken have begged Israel to protect civilians and have looked very weak when their entreaties were ignored.
My question is: What is the flow of money that maintains this orthodoxy?
This video is worth the price of admission!
Have you looked into MTG's involvement in the planning /promotion of J6? I've never understood how she -- as a newbie member of Congress -- was part of the inner circle.
Speaking of one party states, Oklahoma's Superintendent of Education continues to be a source of education for demagoguery, avaricious sycophancy, capricious rule by fiat, sabotage of the public education system, proselytizing profoundly unchristian evangelism, and downright pure evil. I invite you and fellow readers to watch this annoying little twit.
I want to hear more about the scenario ahead when Trump loses! He will lose! I want to hear about what a country looks like as he declines in power until he finally dies who takes his place. What kind of country does that look like but primarily how do we swing back to Center?
Love that song!
Popular Information meets MTV
Popular Information meets MTV
Popular Information meets MTV
It's been a busy few weeks for Popular Information. Here are a few highlights:
Mysterious woman tells school board that Scholastic book sparked porn addiction
America's most unhinged, unelected official
Florida says the purpose of school libraries is to "convey the government's message"
Uncharitable giving
And something fun: Earlier this year, Popular Information broke the news that Tennessee House Speaker Cameron Sexton (R) lives in Nashville, where he secretly bought a $600,000 home. The report raised serious questions about whether Sexton can legally represent his district in Crossville, which is two hours away. There is now a country music video, The Ballad of Cameron Sexton, based on Popular Information’s reporting.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
Popular Information is a 100% reader-supported publication. If you haven't done so already, please consider supporting this work by upgrading to a paid subscription.
Upgrade to paid
Popular Information meets MTV
Judd and crew, we all appreciate the work you guys do (even if your last name resembles an unfortunate vegetable)!
What's on my mind? I wownder about the mechanics of Gov Abbott sending migrants on busses all over the country.
Doesn't Texas receive federal funding for the care of migrants?
What happens with that money if the migrants are sent elsewhere?
What can be done to counter such wanton cruelty?
Here in Chicago, we're getting migrants who've never even seen cold weather and are woefully unprepared.
How about an investigation into Rick Scott from Florida. All his shady deals and the over seventy times he pleaded the fifth on Medicare fraud. Wasn’t there something about a toll road while he was governor. This guy is set up to be the top republican in the senate to take McConnell’s place. People really need to know all about him.
My thought is we need to look more closely into Tommy Tuberville's connection to Trump and his cohorts/financiers. I see TT's action now as opening the top military positions for the leader of the coup (legitimate or no) to fill. I read the military is the key to taking over the country. So far, they've only talked about sending troops to the southern borders but that may just be a way to hide their true plans.
You do stellar work. Another story to explore (?) - the residuals radiating out from Marion County, KS (where you’ll recall local officials raided the weekly newspaper’s office and the son and mom co-owner’s home - accelerating -at the very least- the elderly co-owner’s death).
I subscribed long distance to the Marion County Record after.
Last week, it surfaced that local police claimed KBI was fully informed prior to the raid and this week (last night’s digital headlines), that the Colorado Bureau has taken over the ongoing investigation.
Makes this potentially a much more important law-enforcement-tainted-decision-making-via-extremism story.
Thank you so much for your work.
News that the “teacher’s” college in our community is suddenly closing has shocked us. The College of St. Rose in Albany, NY (strose.edu) will shutter at the end of the Spring semester. It will leave 87 properties in the center of our city vacant and cause 500 people to lose their jobs. St. Rose, alma mater of Jimmy Fallon, had done an admirable job for many years of integrating itself into the residential urban neighborhood by buying older properties and maintaining them and blending them into a modern and beautiful urban campus. Why are they closing? We are told it is a plummeting enrollment and they can no longer pay the bills. This will leave the Pine Hills neighborhood open to real estate vultures, devastate local businesses, and end the vitality the students brought with them.
What is going on? Are private colleges generally seeing reduced enrollment and is this trend repeating across the country? Is it reduced demand for teachers or a decline in interest in this pursuit? What does that portend for education generally? Is its affiliation with the Catholic Church an issue? Is it something else entirely?
I wrote to AG Garland last year regarding NH abuse and have yet to receive a response. My mother did not receive proper care which I believe hastened her demise. A group of rather wealthy men from backgrounds of politics, medical, privileged and other that have been sued time after time, have lost but are allowed to continue on without any real accountability. Most of the families that have fallen prey are POC with little financial resources and no voice. It doesn't just stop there. You can buy product, purchase an extended warranty but be denied actual service and have NO recourse!!. I've personally experienced all of these over and over and again just recently so I fully understand how/why people snap. You follow the rule and get stepped on, you have money/status and their are no rules for you. Is there anyone fighting for people like me or have they all been bought?
I’d like to know more about the Spanish- language media company, Univision, and its parent company Televisa. Recently a veteran Univision news anchor resigned after the network’s interview with former President Trump. Seems the interview was very cozy and many Latino leaders are voicing concern over Univision’s intention. The influence of Univision cannot be underestimated in any discussion of politics and culture since it is the largest provider of Spanish-language content.
Hello Popular Information team, thank you for the great work! I would like to read more about the wave of right wing, pro gun and faith based books pushed in American schools and what their impact is. I find it alarming that the door has been opened for such self-interested parties to further their agenda in schools.
Love this song! Who is the singer? He's got a big hit! I suspect that this music will end Cameron's career. Now, here's a thought...the left is replete with artists--who might stand up with a poignant ballade about Trump's tragic life?
Much is being written about what Trump will or won't do, but reporting on who are the people running his campaign and making plans for his next presidency is virtually non existent. Who are the people sketching out the schemes to weaponize the justice dept? Who are the people picking where he speaks? It ain't Trump that is for sure. I'd like to see a series about these men (doubtful there are many females) with bios about who they are. I do appreciate PI, it is very helpful that you/your team pull the curtains back and reveal the machinations going on.
Love the video! As it happens, my grandparents retired to the Homesteads in the Cumberland Plateau (Crossville) just after I was born in 1947. I spent my very early years as a child on the farm there, parents bought Homestead next door and father commuted to work in Oak Ridge. Crossville is the COUNTRY! Complete with chicken raising, blueberry farms, other very rural pursuits. Outhouses to conserve well water. Great views of the mountains, fishing, NO, Cameron Sexton does not appear to be one who would enjoy playing in the hay in the barn or feeding the cattle. Or the skunks who inevitably got hit by the rare passing car in the evenings and let the scent fly. It takes a Dolly Parton to enjoy country life and Cameron Sexton would never convince me he would go to town on a Saturday for groceries, or down Deep Draw Road to help an elderly neighbor. Spent summers there in a hammock reading from library books (uncensored) with grandparents after my family could no longer manage the commute to Oak Ridge and moved there. Cameron Sexton is a lying grifter, GOP, must be. If you want a real get-a-way from city life, go to Crossville where there is a park with cabins and a lake where I took swimming lessons. And great food in the Main House. Thanks for the memories. I should go back to visit the gravesite of my grandparents so near the Interstate but too mobility impaired now myself to do so. The wildflowers were lovely! Thanks for the memories. If Cameron Sexton can produce a listing of his home in Crossville, I’d love to see the improvements! Wonder if his home is made from Crab Orchard Stone? Doesn’t even know what it is, does he? He’s a lying grifter, did I mention before?
I would like to know more about religious dark money/seven mountains people who want to turn us into a christofascist theocracy where we are in “Christian bondage.” Specifically, who is funding this and why? And what are those people actually really doing in their lives? (See recent Moms for Liberty book banner who was reported to have been in an abusive throuple.) I want those churches brought to the light. They’re part of the Texas GOP meeting with white supremacists. They’re joining up with Kyle Rittenhouse. People need to understand their real goals and how those churches work (women forced into submission, for example). I know it’s been reported on but I’m sure there is even more there and it needs to be shown. I am betting there are people who “escaped” and have stories to tell.
This may be outside of your area, but US citizens need to see why there is so much immigration. It's not because it's such a soft ride here but it is so unsafe where they are coming from. That and no opportunity and unhealthy conditions. This is why we work to improve conditions in these countries to slow down the need to immigrate.
Thank you Judd for all your work- not sure the scope of your work but I do wonder about... MTG’s money? Where did it come from/ What is happening with the “ethics code” in the Supreme Court- now what? Have they figured out how to enforce it? / Mike Johnson-! Banks,adoption,insurrectionist.../Ginni Thomas..../ just off the top of my head this morning.
Thank you for all of the wonderful work you do. You have brought the book banning issue into the daylight. The challengers to open access to books in Illinois is the Young America’s Foundation, an ultra right wing organization that targets youth as young as middle school, to teach them to “talk like a conservative”. In our town of Dixon Illinois, they have been purchasing and getting donations of property as they create their fiefdom surrounding the Reagan boyhood home. They just added another parcel this week. Our efforts to shed light on their strategies and funding sources have not been successful. They need to be investigated and the truth about the organization published. It would be amazing if you could take that on.
I’d like to hear more background on the shareholder push to get ATT to report the comparison of political spending to stated values you reported on yesterday. Are shareholders at other companies doing this? What can we do to help this become more common?
I’m following the frightening, lawless actions by the Ohio GOP controlled legislature:
- disobeying the state Supreme Court by refusing to redraw their gerrymandered electoral maps
- throwing out the results of the referendum to write abortion rights into the state constitution by stripping power from the judiciary
- stripping authority from the elected school board and transferring that power to the legislature
My fear is that, emboldened, having suffered no consequences for their lawlessness, they will decide in advance to pledge electors who will vote for Trump regardless of the election results. And other GOP controlled states will follow their example.
We all need more information about the "Convention of States Action" that recently met in August for their second simulated "Convention."
https://newrepublic.com/article/169563/patriot-academy-right-wing-constitutional-defense-training-camp
Thank you guys for all your work. Gladly support all your investigations and getting the word out.
Outstanding work!! Thank you... How about Harlan Crow and the Bargain Bin Supreme Court...
I would like to see you relentlessly stay on the mainstream media's failure to cover the big issues ; despite trumpism tv news persists in feeding us entertainment and superficial events
Fidelity Title Company got hacked on Nov. 17. They didn't tell anyone until after Thanksgiving allowing people to wire money to them in spite of the hack. Millions of home sales were delayed. They are still having issues. The media did not cover it. You can get some info if you google but nothing in major media. You can reach me at 310-291-1300
Maybe the media could draw the line between good people and bad people. People who help those around them and those who do things for themselves at someone’s expense.
The reporting the team has been doing recently is outstanding.
What I would like to see, as we head into election season again, is what's happening with the various conservative efforts to diminish Americans ability to vote. Like, Bill DeJoy at the USPS still dismantling modern machinery and slowing the mail intentionally to support conservative efforts to close vote counting early. He's still there. Still doing the dirty work. And everyone seems to have forgotten that he has to be ousted and replaced with someone that can do something to save the next election, and have time to implement those plans.
Second, Tuberville can only pull his shenanigans because he serves on a specific committee. Why has he not been ousted by the committee chair? Who is the chair? What purpose is Tuberville serving for that chair to allow him to continue his efforts to kneecap our military? And does the committee leader have military supporters in their constituency? What do THEY think about their representative enabling Tuberville's antics?
What topics to place on your radar? UKRAINE UKRAINE UKRAINE. Please.
I would like to see an expose on how these private insurers (that’s a laugh itself) use the Medicare name to sell bad policies that in reality steal as much as $140 billion from Medicare every year and why these people are allowed to use the Medicare name in their advertising. I believe the public should know how bad these policies are and that using the Medicare name is a form of deceit.
I now know 2 folks who have been scammed via Zelle. Zelle is promoted by banks to transfer funds, but no-one takes responsibility when people are scammed (unlike apple pay and credit card companies...). Most recently, a friend was scammed on Thanksgiving day, two payment of $1800 were taken from her checking account, and a $498 payment via zelle. She realized what was happening hours later and tried to stop the payments, going to Chase bank the next day. The bank was able to stop the two $1800 payments and refunded her money. Zelle not only did not refund her money, but they started hanging up on the bank account person after she repeatedly called them. Why are banks working with a company (Zelle) that does not protect people who use their service? And how is that Zelle ( or so they said to the bank person) does not know where the funds go? Sounds like a scammers dream....
Love it, Judd, and please ask Tom Johnson not to stop with this one. Maybe he could open up a request site where we could all offer our suggestion for his next "Dirtbag in the Statehouse" ballad. Lord knows we're all sick to death of the National ones.
My vote goes to Robin Voss, the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly. Valiantly committed to ensuring that the evil philosophy of 1-person, 1-vote never returns to our fair state. Why would he, when all his party needs is 45% of the vote to control 60% of the legislative seats.
I'm betting that there are AT LEAST 50 more (don't forget Puerto Rico) Dirtbag politicians' who are more than well deserving of Tom's attention. What do you think folks? Let the nominations begin?
Love the song.
Keep up the good work. I was appalled to hear Meta is going to let conspiracy theories be advertised again on FB and Instagram.
Shades of 2016.
Why do you think so many media outlets want Trump re-elected?
more a comment than request......i like that popular information tackles wide range of topics and is not solely focused on Trump. it seems the national news outlets could learn a lesson from you regarding your reporting. I've watched my wife's personality being transformed with her obsession with Trump that last few years (not a supporter) and I partly blame MSNBC's nonstop coverage that blares in the background of our house. don't they understand this is what feeds this orange headed clown?
Judd, I have enjoyed your reporting on retailers claiming huge shoplifting losses. When I worked retail in college we had a loss control specialist lecture us that 33% of losses were from employees, 33% were from the public, and the rest were most likely accounting error. He also said that stores that did not staff effectively were targets for criminals. With better inventory systems and tracking now, it would seem that accounting error should be much less. So, I wonder how self-checkouts (and therefore less effective staffing) have affected shop lifting, one, in making it easier to steal, and two, in disgruntled employees skimming. Like most corporations, do they only have themselves to blame?
Thank you and your team for the work you do!!
I am Christian and know many Christians who vote r only on the issue of abortion rights. No other issue or info abt a politician could overcome this issue, for these people. For this reason I suspect much of the division in this country might hinge on this issue, and I think part of the solution might lie in addressing this issue in an additional/different way especially intended to possibly resonate with such voters.
I think a way to do this might be for Dems to share a religion-based or Christianity-based argument for full abortion rights, only if they are comfortable doing this of course. I have a possible such argument but do not have a place/way to share it. I would be happy to share it with you if you would like.
Bravo on music video!
-Stuart, from right here in Nashville
Judd, I feel like humanity is crumbling. I feel like we may lose the decent, caring and honest folks who are declaring their exodus from congress. I feel like the bombing in Gaza MUST stop. I don't support Hamas, but the response from Israel has been out of proportion. And I am NOT anti-semetic - i definitely don't care for Netanyahu and his far right wing govt. My concerns - one of them is that if we end up with only nutcases in Congress, like Marjorie Taylor Green, our country will fall apart. I'm concernred about the divisions in our country. I am concerned about AI participating in future elections. I am SO saddened by the people in high positions who declare that Climate warming isn't real. I'm concerned about LIFE BASED ONLY ON HOW MUCH PROFIT you can grab from others. I'm concerned about money in politics, which results in buying in advance the votes the donors want and guaranteeing that they will get them. I'm grateful for your reporting. I'm horrified by the lack of addressing the need for gun control. The second amendment was never meant to allow this. I don't know how you choose what to investigate, because there are so many shadows in our world right now. But thank you for your excellent work.
I'd like to know why housing is so expensive, and what's the story on the wealthy buying large numbers of houses for rental, removing them from the market. Starter homes have outrageous prices. Surely something is wrong and we can do better.
I see all time that you track how much $ corporations give to political parties, candidates, PACs, etc. I wonder if anyone has added it all up and figured out how much these "donations" eat into the profit margins of these corporations. In other words, in time of rising inflation and costs, how much of my monthly expenditures for things like groceries, gas and telecom is going to support political parties/individuals across all levels of government. Hypothetically, could one say that if there were no corporate political donations, that the average American would have an extra $50 or $100 in their pocket at the end of the month? Obviously the corporations don't do things for charity. They still need to make profit, so if they are giving away $500,000 they need to pass that along to the consumer some how. Individually, one company won't affect the overall economy, but what about the sum of all the support across all levels of government? Is there a way to measure the financial impact on the average citizen?
Thanks for all you do. I would like to see more about Russian/dark money flooding into the GOP, and potential connections with GOP anti-Americanism.
Yesterday Capitol B posted an important article about digital redlining and I believe this issue needs more mainstream coverage along with questions about the future of the Affordable Connectivity Program in congress. High speed internet access is something that elected officials and decision makers take for granted and have no idea the importance to expanding access to the underserved (let's see, jobs and the economy, education, healthcare - the list can go on). And the big companies that purport to help people apply for ACP funds actually highlight the availability on their bills, but if you don't already have access through them, how the F would you know the program is available? Here's the Capital B article https://capitalbnews.org/broadband-internet-black-rural-south/
But more importantly, I want to say that your newsletter is one of about 4 that I truly respect and you do a great job on researching and reporting. What I think "News" should be. Thank you for your in-depth, well-researched and written reporting, frequently eye-opening to me!
Good work Judd!
I have some interrelated topics to chew on. Although my personal experience with them is provincial I expect that they may echo with a number of other PI readers.
1. I live in coastal NW Florida. My immediate community got walloped 19 years ago by Hurricane Ivan, yet the density of development here is increasing at an increasing rate as memories fade, move, or pass on. Despite reasonably well-organized volunteer citizens’ groups that gadfly the County Commission about irresponsible development, new high-density neighborhoods continue to spring up like mushrooms after a good rain. Meanwhile my last perusal of individual Commissioners’ financial filings seemed to indicate that they are financial geniuses who have managed to make insightful and well-timed personal real estate decisions.
2. My slice of paradise essentially has two ways to go East or West (U.S.-98, I-10), and two roads that will take one North. Southward is for mariners. There is a lot of road widening going on, but it is a catch-up game all the way. Having just observed the road congestion over Thanksgiving week it is impossible not to foresee genuine doom with the next hurricane evacuation. The trick of our location is that its only late in the forecast period that we know whether to run East or West. Divine providence figures prominently in local disaster planning. Why should anyone not living here care about the goofballs who do live here? You only need to be concerned if you pay taxes or insurance premiums where you live.
3. I have a lot of tolerance for letting the market price in risk but do expect government to keep things sane. Florida homeowners’ insurance is a broken market. No insurance, no mortgage. I’m sure that forging solutions will be challenging and require a lot of creative and dedicated effort from lawmakers as well as insurance and mortgage providers. But my legislature has decided to prioritize crazy culture war issues and general performative assholery over dinner table concerns. A situation as FUBARed as this must surely be benefiting someone, but I can’t see who. Maybe you can? (Please?)
4. New College of Florida (RIP) sits on exquisite property. The former Ringling family mansion on Sarasota Bay, the whole campus is a jewel. I can’t help but wonder if the real plot line of Gov. DeSantis’ actions to change out the administration, the faculty, and the student body doesn’t lead to a long-term sweetheart lease—maybe something Hong Kong-ish like 99 years or so? Maybe Hillsdale can lease the campus for a dollar per year and then run the college on behalf of the state for some appropriate fee? Then NCF can REALLY be the “Hillsdale of the South” as the Governor dreams.
Okay, I don’t know if there’s anything here that is in your wheelhouse, but I feel better for letting it out. Thanks.
I am very worried about the expanding militarism of U.S. foreign policy and how the parties appear to be shifting so that Democrats are the party that doesn't allow questioning of militarism, secrecy (50 million classified documents per year = 137,000 per day!) , nuclear brinkmanship, and Pentagon waste. Many high-ranking Democrats seemed trapped in orthodoxy.
With the developments in Gaza where Hamas/Islamic Jihad killed 1,200 Israelis and Israel has killed over 16,000 Palestinians, this seems to be changing a little bit. Information has come out indicting that Netanyahu's government wants to drive the Gazans into Egypt. But in the first few weeks, very liberal Democrats were afraid to question the U.S. policy of unconditional military aid. Biden and Blinken have begged Israel to protect civilians and have looked very weak when their entreaties were ignored.
My question is: What is the flow of money that maintains this orthodoxy?
This video is worth the price of admission!
Have you looked into MTG's involvement in the planning /promotion of J6? I've never understood how she -- as a newbie member of Congress -- was part of the inner circle.
Speaking of one party states, Oklahoma's Superintendent of Education continues to be a source of education for demagoguery, avaricious sycophancy, capricious rule by fiat, sabotage of the public education system, proselytizing profoundly unchristian evangelism, and downright pure evil. I invite you and fellow readers to watch this annoying little twit.
I want to hear more about the scenario ahead when Trump loses! He will lose! I want to hear about what a country looks like as he declines in power until he finally dies who takes his place. What kind of country does that look like but primarily how do we swing back to Center?
Love that song!