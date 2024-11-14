Reporter, New Untitled Newsletter Project

Location: Remote

About Us: The team behind Popular Information is launching a new independent newsletter. Popular Information has over 375,000 subscribers and won the 2020 Online Journalism Award for Excellence in Newsletters. You can learn more about our work here.

We are not making the exact details of the new project public at this time, but it will involve politics and business news. This newsletter will have a separate editorial voice from Popular Information.

Job Description: We are seeking a talented and driven reporter to lead the creation of a new newsletter, which will initially be published twice a week. The newsletter will be a combination of original reporting and distilling large amounts of information from a wide array of sources. This position will serve as the primary writer for the new newsletter.

This is a contract position for six months and requires 20-30 hours of work per week. Payment will be provided monthly as a flat fee. Hours are flexible. If the new newsletter is successful, the contract can be extended or converted to a full-time position.

Key Responsibilities:

Produce clear, compelling writing on complex topics.

Meet tight deadlines while maintaining high standards.

Conduct in-depth research.

Keep up with rapidly developing stories.

Develop or maintain a network of relevant sources.

Collaborate with the editor and other team members.

Qualifications:

Interest in political and business news.

Proven ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Exceptional writing and storytelling skills.

Strong research and analytical abilities.

Familiarity with journalistic ethics and standards.

One to ten years of experience, but those with other levels of experience are encouraged to apply.

Apply for this position by filling out this form.

Popular Information is an equal opportunity employer.