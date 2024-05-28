Reporter, Popular Information

Location: Remote

About Us: Popular Information delivers high-quality journalism that holds power to account. Our mission is to uncover important stories and present them with clarity and impact. We currently have over 320,000 subscribers and won the 2020 Online Journalism Award for Excellence in Newsletters. You can learn more about our work here.

Job Description: We are seeking a talented and driven full-time reporter to join our small team. You’ll be responsible for conducting thorough research and producing top-notch reporting (sometimes under tight deadlines). Creativity and the ability to generate your own story ideas are a plus.

Key Responsibilities:

Conduct in-depth research and interviews.

Produce clear, compelling writing on a variety of topics.

Collaborate with the editor and other team members.

Meet tight deadlines while maintaining high standards.

Stay updated on current events and trends.

Pitch original story ideas that align with our mission.

Qualifications:

Proven ability to produce high-quality reporting under time pressure.

Exceptional writing and storytelling skills.

Strong research and analytical abilities.

Familiarity with journalistic ethics and standards.

Ability to work independently and collaboratively.

Perks:

Competitive salary

Health insurance

401K with employer contribution

Opportunity to work on stories that inspire change

Potential for professional growth within an innovative news organization

Apply for this position by filling out this form.

Popular Information is an equal opportunity employer.