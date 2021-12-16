So far this month, Popular Information exposed Trump's new "media company" as a $10 billion mirage, revealed how right-wing activists in Tennessee are trying to stop second graders from learning about Martin Luther King Jr., and documented how corporate greed is contributing to inflation.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What are your hopes (and fears) for 2022? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 1 PM Eastern, for about an hour.
Support Popular Information
Give a gift subscription
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.
Say your piece
So far this month, Popular Information exposed Trump's new "media company" as a $10 billion mirage, revealed how right-wing activists in Tennessee are trying to stop second graders from learning about Martin Luther King Jr., and documented how corporate greed is contributing to inflation.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What are your hopes (and fears) for 2022? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 1 PM Eastern, for about an hour.
Support Popular Information
Give a gift subscription
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to log in.