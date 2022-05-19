In the last month, Popular Information exposed Ron DeSantis' lies about elementary school math textbooks (prompting the Florida Department of Education to publicly attack this newsletter), revealed that a PR firm representing Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Netflix was advising its clients to stay silent on abortion rights (prompting nationwide coverage in Business Insider, Newsweek, CNN, Ad Age, Fortune, Fox Business, and elsewhere), and documented how Toyota, for the second time, quietly broke its pledge to stop donating to members of Congress that voted to overturn the election (a story that, within hours, was trending worldwide on Twitter).
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Support Accountability Journalism
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Secrets and lies
In the last month, Popular Information exposed Ron DeSantis' lies about elementary school math textbooks (prompting the Florida Department of Education to publicly attack this newsletter), revealed that a PR firm representing Starbucks, Coca-Cola and Netflix was advising its clients to stay silent on abortion rights (prompting nationwide coverage in Business Insider, Newsweek, CNN, Ad Age, Fortune, Fox Business, and elsewhere), and documented how Toyota, for the second time, quietly broke its pledge to stop donating to members of Congress that voted to overturn the election (a story that, within hours, was trending worldwide on Twitter).
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Support Accountability Journalism
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.