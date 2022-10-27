So far in October, Popular Information has:
1. Documented how the failure to enforce antitrust laws has allowed Ticketmaster to attach massive fees to tickets to live events. 2. Exposed how a former Koch Industries executive fired dozens of left-leaning tenured faculty from a public university in Kansas, fulfilling a vision right-wing billionaire Charles Koch has pursued for decades. 3. Revealed that Nike, after embracing anti-Trump figures like Colin Kaepernick to sell shoes, donated $25,000 to the Republican Governors Association (RGA), an organization currently seeking to install pro-Trump extremists in powerful positions across the country.
1. Documented how the failure to enforce antitrust laws has allowed Ticketmaster to attach massive fees to tickets to live events.
2. Exposed how a former Koch Industries executive fired dozens of left-leaning tenured faculty from a public university in Kansas, fulfilling a vision right-wing billionaire Charles Koch has pursued for decades.
3. Revealed that Nike, after embracing anti-Trump figures like Colin Kaepernick to sell shoes, donated $25,000 to the Republican Governors Association (RGA), an organization currently seeking to install pro-Trump extremists in powerful positions across the country.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like Popular Information to take on next?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Popular Information is 100% reader-supported. If you haven't already, you can support this work by upgrading to a paid subscription.
Upgrade to paid
0 subscriptions will be displayed on your profile (edit)
Skip for now
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.
Shoot your shot
So far in October, Popular Information has:
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like Popular Information to take on next?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer as many of your questions as I can.
Popular Information is 100% reader-supported. If you haven't already, you can support this work by upgrading to a paid subscription.
Upgrade to paid
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.