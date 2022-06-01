Social studies without social justice
By June 10, publishers of social studies textbooks are required to submit their materials to the Florida Department of Education for review. Textbooks that meet state requirements will be available for schools to use in K-12 social studies classes in the 2022-23 school year.
Social justice is not comprehensively defined in the Florida Department of Education guidance. But one component of social justice, according to the Florida Department of Education, is "seeking to eliminate undeserved disadvantages for selected groups."
Schulzki was unconvinced that teachers could provide a rigorous social studies education without addressing issues of social justice. Schulzki told Popular Information that social justice "goes hand-in-hand with teaching civil rights," which is a central component of a social studies curriculum.
Schulzki said that he believes "students should have the opportunity to take a look at a full picture of US history and/or world history" and that involves learning about "social justice movements." Topics that have been frequently included in his classes over the years include "voting rights," "the right to an equal and fair education," "civil rights for African Americans," and "civil rights for women." The point of introducing these topics is not to indoctrinate students politically. Schulzki said that social studies teachers "want our students to learn to ask really good questions, and to know that their social studies teachers don't always have the answers."
Policy makers that impose prohibitions on topics like social justice in the classroom, Schulzki noted, "spend little or no time going to schools." Teachers, he said, should not be prohibited from covering important topics because "somebody found the notion of words 'social justice' to be something that they don't agree with."
The interests of students and teachers, however, appear to be taking a backseat to the interest of Governor Ron DeSantis (R) in using the Florida Department of Education to advance his political agenda.
The problem with banning Critical Race Theory
DeSantis claims that Critical Race Theory (CRT), an academic theory about how racism is embedded in legal structures, is being taught in Florida's K-12 schools. DeSantis benefits politically by championing new laws banning CRT in schools and "protecting" children from radical indoctrination.
The problem with banning CRT in K-12 schools, however, is that it is not taught in K-12 schools. It is taught in law school. So if all you did was ban CRT in K-12 schools it would quickly die as a political issue.
The guidelines for social studies textbooks also bans SEL, including any discussion of "managing emotion" or "social awareness."
The Florida Department of Education now claims, without explanation, that social justice is "closely aligned" with CRT. This might be news to the leaders various social justice movements, such as women's suffrage, which occurred many decades before CRT was conceived in the early 1980s. While the ban on social justice will likely reduce the quality of social studies textbooks in Florida, it provides DeSantis with a potent new political cudgel.
Stacking the deck
Next, the Florida Department of Education will assemble a panel of reviewers to examine the social studies textbooks submitted by publishers.
There were 70 reviewers of Florida Department of Education's review of K-12 math textbooks. Nearly all found no evidence of CRT. But a couple of reviewers claimed to find evidence of CRT in high school math textbooks. These reviewers were not experts in math or high school education. They were ideologues committed to DeSantis' political agenda.
The Florida Department of Education has not released the list of reviewers for social studies textbooks.
