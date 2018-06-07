The first email was sent in the wrong format. Please use this discussion thread. My apologies. — Judd
So far in July, Popular Information has exposed the obscure foundation financing "Critical Race Theory" hysteria, documented how corporations give Republicans a massive advantage in state politics, and kept the spotlight on companies donating to Republican objectors. That scrutiny resulted in Toyota reversing course and announcing that it would suspend donations to Republicans who voted to overturn the election.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What stories have you been following? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 11:00 AM Eastern, for about an hour.
Sound off [corrected]
The first email was sent in the wrong format. Please use this discussion thread. My apologies. — Judd
