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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
just now

I don't know what more can be said about the gutting of the Voting Rights Act in this space, but it was a truly dark moment in American history and for the Supreme Court. The corresponding wave of partisan redistricting that's already underway further eats away at our notions of democracy, which were shaky to begin with owing to deliberate efforts to allow outside money and influence to impact our politics. It's deeply upsetting.

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