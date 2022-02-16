So far this month, Popular Information exposed a top College Board executive who was pushing to limit instruction on race and history in classrooms (he resigned the next day), forced RFK Jr's anti-vaccine propaganda group to admit it broke the law, and revealed the corporations that sent large donations to the GOP groups behind state abortion bans and voter suppression.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics would you like to see Popular Information take on in the weeks ahead?
You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by to participate in the discussion and answer your questions at 1 PM Eastern, for about an hour.
