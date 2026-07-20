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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
13h

It's very discouraging to read this list of companies willing to send their (OUR) money in support of the people supporting domestic terrorism. It takes a real effort for everyday Americans to boycott them. But it's important we do so. even though it means sacrificing.

It's even more important to vote, and vote for politicians who have promised to break up these monopolies, and to stop subsidizing them with our tax dollars.

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Robert's avatar
Robert
13h

Thank God for Judd’s reporting !

Clear, consistent and concise on the funding of what may very well be the Gestapo of America! Look at Germany… it all began with their threats, atrocities and murders for roughly 12 years.

This has got to stop! America wake up!

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