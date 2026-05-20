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Patric Martin's avatar
Patric Martin
9h

Keep after the scoundrels

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Therese S.'s avatar
Therese S.
8h

That explains why Trump keeps jerking the stock market around. "Buy low, sell high." I had suspected as much, thanks for the confirmation.

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