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BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
1h

Great job covering Katie Zacharia's "qualifications." It's "head of lettuce" time...

If only the MSM paid that much attention to your other work...

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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
1hEdited

As usual, so proud of the fine job the PI Team is doing on investigative reporting!

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