Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Katy Bolger's avatar
Katy Bolger
18hEdited

A hungry man is an angry man. Thank you for finally reporting on the crisis of poverty and hunger in America. We can spends TRILLIONS of dollars on bombs and war machines, but we cannot feed the children of this country? SHAME on us for voting in this entire slate of pedophiles and child killers. Talk about punching down. Talk about bullying. Talk about WWJD. They wear a Christian cloak and the let children go to bed hungry in their own community?

Reply
Share
2 replies
Jerry Bier's avatar
Jerry Bier
18h

There is nothing good coming from this dysfunctional Trump administration, and I use that word cautiously. Cruelty and fear are the only things they have accomplished.

Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture