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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
11h

Lie, cheat, steal. I'd expect nothing less from the Bully-in-Chief.

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Jim Tragos's avatar
Jim Tragos
11h

The fact that Trump has been undermining faith in our elections for over a decade -- basically attempting to destroy the foundation of our democracy -- and it has yet to be covered by the mainstream political media with the hair-on-fire fervor and (dis)proportion of Hillary's email server, tells us a lot about how we've come to this point.

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