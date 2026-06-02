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Jim Carmichael's avatar
Jim Carmichael
10h

End Citizens United.

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solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)'s avatar
solnichka (CA, MI, CO, OR, WA)
10h

Cheat. Lie. Steal. That's all the GOP has done this century. And pretty much since Nixon. 😒

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