Jimmy Kimmel on June 05, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by PG/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show returned last night, less than a week after ABC indefinitely suspended production in response to Kimmel’s comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. The decision to take Kimmel off the air has sparked a backlash against ABC from consumers and the entertainment industry.

Disney, ABC’s parent company, said it was bringing the show back after “thoughtful conversations“ with the host. Kimmel did not criticize Kirk during the monologue that prompted his suspension, but accused President Trump and his allies of exploiting Kirk’s assassination for political purposes.

But Kimmel’s show was not broadcast on 66 ABC affiliates owned by Nexstar and Sinclair. Nexstar said it would keep Kimmel off the air “pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve.”

Sinclair said that “[d]iscussions with ABC are ongoing as we evaluate the show’s potential return.” Previously, Sinclair said that it would not consider broadcasting Kimmel’s show until the host personally apologized and made donations to both the Kirk family and Turning Point USA, the right-wing organizing group founded by Kirk. David Smith, the executive director of Sinclair, donated $250,000 to Turning Point USA last year.

Nexstar and Sinclair made their initial decision to stop broadcasting Kimmel last week after Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Chairman Brendan Carr encouraged affiliate owners to “take action“ against Kimmel and “pre-empt” programming that runs counter to the values of “their local communities.”

It has been widely reported that Nexstar is seeking the FCC’s approval for a $6.2 billion acquisition of Tegna, another media company that owns local television affiliates. For Nexstar to complete the transaction, the FCC would have to waive its rule prohibiting a single company from owning broadcast stations that collectively reach more than 39% of the country.

Sinclair’s interests at the FCC have received far less attention. In April, Sinclair submitted a filing to the FCC calling for the “elimination of the outdated regulatory constraints on broadcast ownership.” The company, citing increased competition, argued that eliminating ownership limits would allow Sinclair and other large media companies “to better take advantage of economies of scale that would bolster the industry’s ability to attract capital and investment.” In addition to eliminating the nationwide 39% ownership cap, Sinclair also called on the FCC to eliminate the “Local Television Ownership Rule” which “permits a single entity to own or operate a maximum of two full-power television stations within a designated market area.”

Eliminating these restrictions would allow companies like Nexstar and Sinclair to become larger and more powerful. If the administration views Nexstar and Sinclair as reliable political allies, allowing them to consolidate power could become more attractive.

Sinclair, in particular, has already demonstrated a willingness to leverage its reach to promote right-wing causes. Last year, Popular Information reported that “Eugene Ramirez, the lead anchor of Sinclair’s national evening news broadcast, resigned in January over concerns about the accuracy and right-wing bias of the content he was required to present on air.” Sinclair’s Rapid Response Team, staffed by young right-wing ideologues, produces partisan content that the company mandates its local news teams to incorporate into its broadcasts.