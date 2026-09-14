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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
2d

Ironic how the PAC through which this money is being funneled is called No Going Back when the GOP is determined to undo decades of social progress. Then again, this is the Republican Party we're talking about here. It doesn't have to make sense.

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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
2dEdited

It has been shown, through the results of recent political outcomes, that money isn't the main factor. People are wise to trump's lies, and those of the republican party, when it comes to the claims they make in their advertising. Let them spend their money in ads...it would be more productive if they sent the money to the voters, a thing they always promise and never do.

Those recently elected in spite of being outspent, such as Mayor Mamdani, are providing what they promised to citizens. That goes a lot farther than the lies the R's are spending so much money broadcasting.

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