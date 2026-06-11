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Robert's avatar
Robert
11h

Judd, Keep the lights of truth shining through these cracks of lies, misinformation, and thievery!

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BTAM Master's avatar
BTAM Master
11h

Congratulations on another David vs Goliath success! Thank you !!! Watch your back.

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