Last month, Tucker Carlson hosted Nick Fuentes, a white supremacist, antisemite, and misogynist, on his popular podcast. During the interview, Fuentes criticized the “organized Jewry” for dividing America, called for the creation of a “pro-white” Christian movement, and said he was a “fan” of Joseph Stalin. Rather than challenging Fuentes’ views, Carlson spent more than two hours fawning over him, calling Fuentes “amazing,” “clearly talented,” “engaged,” and “not crazy.”

On Monday, Popular Information revealed that several prominent companies are continuing to sponsor Carlson’s show as he mainstreams white supremacy and other forms of bigotry.

One of Carlson’s major sponsors was Rocket Money, which is part of Rocket Companies, a publicly traded real estate and financial services company with a market capitalization of over $50 billion. On the November 3 episode of Carlson’s podcast, he said he was “excited to partner with Rocket Money.” Carlson promoted a special URL, rocketmoney.com/TUCKER, where his viewers could sign up for the service.

As of November 9, the special URL redirected to the Rocket Money website.

But after the publication of Popular Information’s report on November 10, the URL is no longer functioning. Attempting to access the link now yields an error page:

Further, Carlson initially promoted the Rocket Money URL, along with other sponsors, in the YouTube notes for his November 3 show. Though the other sponsors remain, the Rocket Money URL has been removed.

Popular Information’s requests for comment to the Tucker Carlson Show, Rocket Money, and Rocket Money CEO Haroon Mokhtarzada were not returned.

Other prominent companies, including Eight Sleep and Beam, continue to sponsor Carlson’s podcast.