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Zoe's avatar
Zoe
15h

The USA has its very own 21 century Romanov family.

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Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
15h

At the earliest moment, number one on day one: freeze assets&forensically investigate the entire Trump family.

#2: judicial reform&term limits.

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