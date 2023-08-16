It's been a busy few months for Popular Information. Here are a few highlights from our reporting:
Popular Information revealed that the investigation into the death of Mika Westwolf, a 22-year-old Indigenous woman allegedly run over by a white nationalist, was under-resourced, haphazard, and focused on pinning blame on the victim. The story was picked up by major national news organizations, including Democracy Now, Huffington Post, The Daily Mail, and New York Magazine. After our initial report, the Montana Highway Patrol told Popular Information that the FBI had begun assisting with the investigation.
Popular Information's reporting on Florida book bans prompted a federal lawsuit. We reported that an English teacher in Escambia County, Florida, Vicki Baggett, is trying to ban 150 books from school libraries, including many that have LGBTQ characters or address racism. In a follow-up report, Baggett's current and former students said that Baggett openly promoted racist and homophobic beliefs in class. The Escambia County school board ultimately banned numerous books at Baggett's request. In May 2023, Popular Information's reporting became the basis for a federal lawsuit filed by Penguin Random House and parents of children affected by the bans, alleging that the school board's actions violate the United States Constitution.
Popular Information broke the news that many of the largest donors to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s presidential campaign were Republicans who had never previously supported any Democratic candidate. Our detailed analysis of Kennedy's first FEC filing found that 38.5% of Kennedy’s largest donors had previously only donated to Republican candidates. (Less than 20% of Kennedy's largest donors have a history of donating to Democrats.) Popular Information's reporting was covered by the BBC, Vanity Fair, Rolling Stone, and The New Republic.
Today, however, I want to hear from you. What's on your mind? What topics should be on Popular Information's radar? You can leave your thoughts in the discussion thread linked below, starting now. I’ll be dropping by later today to answer any questions.
Ideas: deep dive into “Moms for Liberty”. Uncover lies. Uncover actual funders. Uncover the development of lie of their name and how they are for something more fascist.
With the prospect of Democrats losing control of the Senate in 2024, the next few months could be President Biden's last window for getting his court nominees approved. Senator Durbin needs to drop the blue slip roadblock and get these nominations moving. GOP controlled senates never honored such niceties. Durbin should be playing hardball not hamstringing himself with Marquess of Queensberry rules.
I know this topic is provocative, thus never discussed, but how is it that no discussions EVER occur about the intrinsic violence of men, including particularly the young 20-somethings that are mass shooters. Science tells us that young, especially male brains are not fully formed until the mid 20's, yet no discussion means no alternative training, education, medical study, documentary, or even reality shows or graphic novels. NADA. So, the world is left with half the population representing egregious violence against women, children, other men, and nature. I keep wondering if it's just me that wonders why we don't address this disaster that affects us all?
How is it legal for a Pharmacy like CVS to own an insurance company like Aetna? Doesn't that violate anti-trust laws/legislation?
The myth of the family farm. The agriculture industry has become dominated by large corporations. Much of the land is owned by foreign nationals. China Saudi Arabia, and others. The small farmer is nearly extinct.
Very worried about the Arkansas Governor halting AP classes in Af-Am History across the state. And a quiescent public, or so it appears.
Please start investigating Tuberville, his house and residency in FL
Just wanted to say "thank you!" for all the great reporting. I am often depressed or angered by what you uncover, but that's part of the point. I agree with Christopher Duncan that understanding how seemingly "grassroots" parent efforts may be funded and organized by groups like "Moms for Liberty" would be helpful. Keep up the great work.
Having been a repeat victim of insurance company tactics, non payment for storm damages as one example, perhaps it might be time to address the 3 D's within the insurance industry regarding home insurance.
"Getting to Know the Three D's of the Insurance Industry: Delay, Deny Defend"
"Delay is the first of the three D's. A claim is submitted and the games begin. ...
Once delay fails, the next step is to implement the second D: Deny. ...
If all else fails, the insurance company will bring out the third D: Defend."
Insurance companies have been employing this strategy across all lines of insurance. Met Life, Nationwide, and others since the 1980's, upon personal experience. Nationwide, the largest makes billion of dollars in profit each year from this technique and others by leveraging their position in the marketplace, employing legal insurance requirements by laws and protections of behavior and procedure, acquired by lobbying activity and their programed sales and profit strategies.
If you have a mortgage one has to have insurance. If you have a car that is financed you have to have insurance, if you are alive and hope to cover any medical expenses you have to have insurance, along with dozens of other activities in life. What you don't have is coverage if there is a claim. This is why those with enough money, who are in business, or have costly exposure, are "self insured". #1 they have reduced their costs and # 2 they know that they will be able to recover any losses they might incur.
Small businesses can't take on development projects due to risk of loss due to non insurance recovery payments. Homeowners loose their homes if they don't have the funds to recover from storm damages despite having paid insurance for years for full replacement costs. When health insurance employs these techniques persons are force into bankruptcy or worse case...die.
Why else would you feel the need to spend millions per year on lobbying efforts?
Insurance: Lobbying, 2022
OpenSecrets
https://www.opensecrets.org › industries › lobbying
Insurance: Lobbying, 2022 ; MetLife Inc, $2,090,000 ; Prudential Financial, $2,005,337 ; Allstate Insurance, $1,990,000 ; American International Group, $1,930,000.
An inquiry into the Manatee County Commission and in particular commissioner Kevin van Ostenbridge, and his personal vendetta against the mayor of Holmes beach, Judy Titsworth. Among other things, Van Ostenbridge was caught on video stealing someone's large potted bougainvillea plant, though he asserted that taking it away in the dead of night was only because he wanted to water it. He and Will Robinson are directly responsible for ramming through plans for a four-story parking garage on the beach in Holmes Beach, overriding municipal rules. They both have heavy heavy ties to the Builders Association, the entire commission are Republicans pushed through by DeSantis and his henchmen. The amount of graft is inconceivable and what they have done to Anna Maria Island has destroyed the welfare of its residents, any hope of ecological safety, and now the water system and beaches. This is all solely down to monies they are receiving from the builders and realtors. An investigation would reveal deeper links. They have flouted municipal rules, refused to hold town meetings, held many meetings directly contravening Florida Sunshine laws, and are in general childish embarrassments to the city county and state. There's a deeper story to be told.
What is the legal status of Jared, Ivanka? Melanie? Eric? They cannot be squeaky clean. They were enablers and they are silent in the wind it seems. Nepotism should be outlawed at the minimum.
The GOP has mutated into a fully fascist party while MSM sleeps & still refuses to tell the truth about them
From Dark Money to "Tommy TUMOR-ville" refusing to replace Military leadership -they remain the #1 threat to our democracy. Please keep exposing their crimes & true objectives
Yes Judd , can you talk about the Prager U that does all the new educational program for Floriduh schools ? Sounds like indoctrination to me !!
The largest threat to our democracy is power-mad billionaires like Murdoch, Zuckerberg, Koch, and Musk. Their money gives them 1,000,000 votes compared to my 1 vote. They want to remake government to their liking (low taxes, no regulations). They buy enough politicians and media resources to achieve their goals. They own 5/9 of the Supreme Court.
What's being done with the GQP seditionist still active in the congress and senate?
The incredible power of fossil fuel companies, who receive subsidies while we are in a climate emergency. Why can’t we address this? Do they own every politician?
Hi Judd. I heard a rumor that may be fact that I believe worth checking out. Does the school(s) where Ron DeSantis’s kids attend follow the same curriculum that Mr DeSantis is forcing across the state? What I heard was that his kids have the opportunity where they go, to learn gender studies and the real American history, warts and all. If what I heard is accurate the irony should be made public. Thank you for doing what you do.
I would love to see some digging into the Cathy family and anti-LGBT+ donations. I'm under the impression that he is still putting a lot of Chik-fil-A money into those donations, but I'm not seeing anything about it any more. Thanks much!
First off - thank you for all you do Judd!
Senator Tuberville: There was a recent WaPo story on his residential status. I suspect there is more to this, as well as what might be driving his motivation to block critical military appointments. I would be surprised if it was purely driven by his sterling ethics
Leonard Leo: Maybe I've missed it, but I haven't seen much of any reporting on what he is doing w/ the $1.6B grant to the Marble Fund. Where is that $$ going (i.e pass thrus via the Rule of Law Trust)?
Microsoft and Activision merger. This seems to be a slippery slope of the overly-large getting larger. Shouldn’t mergers and acquisitions like this be tamped down to preserve our perceived free and open market?
I think United Healthcare deserves investigation: historically one of most profitable US corporations for - reasons: ( look into fed $ from Medicare advantage, managed care ethics, accounting practices re employee vacation time, ways of competing with pretend non profit BCBS companies, denied care,....)
Hi Judd. Great piece on the Marion County Record.
Here, in Winter Garden, FL, where I run the nonprofit news site, VoxPopuli, the city commission has passed a resolution barring journalists from "following" the mayor and commissioners to "ask questions, get comments or request interviews" before, during or after meetings. Journalists are also barred from asking questions of commissioners during public comment. I ignored these rules until I received notification in June that I'd violated them after I asked the mayor if he condemned the actions of some neo-Nazis who'd dropped antisemitic literature throughout the city and then published his very weak response. The city manager also directed the chief of police to have detectives investigate me for violating the rules. I've been calling for a repeal of the resolution's media rules because they're unconstitutional. A feature story in the Orlando Sentinel revealed what I'd long suspected -- that these rules were developed specifically to hamper my website, the only local media outlet critical of the city and asking uncomfortable questions.
The First Amendment Foundation and Society of Professional Journalists are being very helpful. In addition to the feature story, the Orlando Sentinel wrote two editorials blasting the city.
I'd like to bring some national attention to this situation to urge the city to do the right thing and wanted to put this on your radar. If you want to pursue, the website is WinterGardenVox.com.
Thanks for all you do.
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2023/08/04/winter-gardens-new-restrictions-on-journalists-are-unconstitutional-first-amendment-experts-say/?share=apsentxrmtnrelsoa0ny
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2023/08/09/winter-garden-silences-journalist-dworkin-maxwell/
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/2023/08/08/editorial-winter-garden-dont-bully-local-journalist-into-silence/
Jan6 attack—woefully slow law enforcement (LE) response: it has been pinned upon LE/military, etc. over-riding concern for the civil liberties of the marchers.
That just seems a tad (like a huge tad) convenient….
To even try and imagine The Trump Admin so greatly concerned with civil liberties is such an incredible stretch.
We all watched The Attack play-out over HOURS! Minimal response, hour after hour.
And that under-staffed Response, we are told, was not coordinated by The T Admin?
I really can not believe that.
Realizing the potential coordination has been investigated, but, something has been missed.
Jack Smith would love to have those goods—-Trump Admin coordination of LE near-abandonment of Capital on Jan6.
Investigate Twelve Tribes cult. It operates as if it's a harmless Christian commune and the public spends $$$ in their restaurants: unpaid labor, child labor, child abuse, homophobia, misogyny, labor law violations ,....
The Electoral College needs to be abolished. Currently, the minority is ruling the majority with equal representation in the Senate and a significant advantage when it comes to the EC. In addition, it is mostly the blue states whose citizens provide more revenue to the federal government than funding that is returned. This is a perpetual problem and leaves blue states like MA, NJ, NY, and CA covering red states' (MS, AL, KY and others) expenses. End result is that those blue states also need to tax their citizens with state income taxes, higher property taxes, etc. I suggest tying the two together with governors from those blue states raising the issue and forcing the legislature to cap the amount of federal funding returned to those beneficiary states, while increasing the amount of federal funding back to the donor states. For instance, perhaps any individual state could receive back a maximum of 105% in direct spending, grants, etc. of what they contribute to the federal budget, with the donor states being returned at least 95% of what they put in. There are many on the right who promote self-determination - why not flip the tables on them?
What is the crook George Santos up to? Out of sight out of mind?
I still don't understand how the Senate can legally stonewall the process to seat Supreme Court nominees.
Tuberville and why can’t we get military leaders approved? Charles McGonigal story and links to Russian oligarchs. And what about getting rid of Citizens United and all the dark money? Any one doing work on that front? Thanks for all your efforts to keep us informed.
The police raid of a Kansas newspaper. So many institutions are under attack by the far right, news organizations must be protected.
Amazon allows third party sellers to list goods for sale. They obviously have rules for what a seller can claim in a product listing. They lean on the FTC’s rules for fraudulent advertising. The poster child example of a violation that the FTC lists in its rules is claiming something has environmental or ecological benefits with no basis for that claim. All over Amazon you can find products like PVC table covers and other things made plainly from the worst kind of plastic. There is no ecological excuse or explanation for these products. And yet you’ll see them labeled “eco” PVC or similar. Amazon has no mechanism for a customer to report a fraudulent listing. It isn’t clear they have any enforcement over this legal requirement at all. So while there are lots of things that amazons terms of service prohibit a third party seller from doing (that is, advertising eco vinyl is a violation of FTC regs, which is a violation of Amazon’s Ts & Cs), there is no obvious way to report rogue sellers and it’s pretty obvious there are lots of rogue sellers. Not sure if this is your beat, but I think a tiny scratch of the surface will reveal lots of discrepancies and lax governance.
Thanks for all of the excellent work.
How about investigating the quid pro quo of Saudi Arabia's two billion investment in
Jared Kushner.
I'd love to see occasional elevation of the challenges Native Americans are facing. Their plight seems to be a blind spot for a great deal of the MSM and I feel we all have a responsibility to try to right the wrongs our indigenous brothers and sisters still experience on a daily basis. I share these issues with friends but am not on social media and I'd like to see them raised on a broader platform. With love and gratitude for all you do!
Yes, not enough reporting being done on this. Saudi Arabia owns an Arizona aquifer and a massive oil refinery in Houston.
Do a write up of how American infrastructure costs are much higher per mile then other developed countries' infrastructure costs and ways we can fix it. The problem is well known in mass transit circles, but not among the general public...
When are old white men going to retire from politics? When will they say ‘enough’ and trust the next generation or women? This may be more venting than a thread to follow, but until the younger generation sees themselves in politics they’re not going to vote with any conviction and America remains in a polarized stalemate. I think our answers are in our future. Love everything you uncover, especially in my mess of a state TN. Please keep an eye out on our gov.
How about the everyday funding by everyday people of extremist corporate members of the American Legislative Exchange Council. (Want to stop a discussion? Mention 'ALEC' and hear those present go blank.)
I say "Dixie Cups are made by Georgia Pacific, which is provately owned by the Koch corporation. Same with Vanity Fair napkins and Brawny paper towels."
Response is usually helplessness..."but there are no alternatives."
Really? How about Solo, HomeGoods, or any house brand.
I say "State Farm, UPS and FedEx are major leaders of ALEC and help coordinate regressive legislation across states."
Usually no reply. It's a level of consciousness way not-supported.
I say, "Home Depot and Lowes are giant Republican donors." or "U-Line packing products are owned by a huge Trump donor-couple. (Richard and Elizabeth Uihlein are American billionaires and he's an heir to the Schlitz brewing fortune.)
More helplessness.
I think there is a consumer-consciousness niche here, waiting to be filled by a boycott-focused news outlet or newsletter.
Let me know if it exists and I just am missing it.
Thanks for everything, Judd!
I vaguely recall reading that Trump used a burner phone during the January 6 insurrection. Someone somewhere has information on that. Violation of the presidential records act.
Christopher Pohlhaus, domestic terrorist buying land in Maine, creating a white supremacy oasis- I imagine this is happening all over the country. Who is funding these projects and why is local government and law enforcement so disinterested in protecting their communities from these kinds of domestic terrorists, wherever they flourish.
How is it legal for gun manufacturers to market to young children.
https://open.substack.com/pub/thebulwark/p/guns-for-tots-what-could-go-wrong?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=a8riket to young children?
Who paid off Kavanaugh's debt??
Please stay on the Mika Westwolf story.
Popular Info does such a great job of "following the money", so here's a hyper-local idea. Follow this link
https://www.nrcolumbus.com/news/crimes/500k-settlement-ok-d-for-ex-deputy-who-said-greene-fired-him-due-to-race/article_5e59bcee-37cf-11ee-a2ce-138ce1684868.html?utm_medium=social&utm_source=email&utm_campaign=user-share
for the most recent story on the former sheriff of Columbus County, NC, a small rural county in SE NC. Mr. Greene was allegedly not a resident of the county. He had sufficient funds to mount a campaign and win election twice, even after being removed from office by the county commission. The county is now on the hook for ~$330k to settle one suit alleging racial discrimination with at least one more suit pending. As a result, "...the possibility remains that the North Carolina Local Government Commission could require the county commissioners to increase its property tax rate to mitigate the reduction to its fund balance.”
While the local paper has done some reporting, they have not, to my mind, aggressively reported on who/what groups are behind the money and candidate. For history, you can find lots of stories going back a couple of years in the local paper.
What can be done to curtail the abuse of financial power that threatens to destroy our country? FOX is responsible for Trump's power and continues to promote the lies that threaten the well-being of our country (CONSTITUTION). Rupert Murdoch is from Australia, and Elon Musk is from South Africa. Neither cares about the well-being of the great American Experiment--they abuse their inordinate supply of wealth to tear us down. Lobbying by the NRA, big Pharma, the Insurance industry, Oil and Fossil Fuel, and too many others distorts and influences politicians (and SCOTUS !) that we depend upon to represent us.
My conclusion: every article painstakingly research by Judd and his team are our best weapons. For example, the Meyer family in Marion County, Kansas are pivotal in fighting for Freedom of the Press.
So, Judd, continue to unearth those people and issues that need more exposure and voice.
I would love to hear the status of Walgreen story.
In the pro-life/pro-choice debate, we don't get enough coverage about the kids currently living in foster care. I read that over 400,000 kids are in foster care in the US. I also read that John Hopkins did a study in the Baltimore area and found kids in foster care are 4 times more likely to be sexually assaulted, and kids in groups home are 28 times more likely. Absolutely horrifying, yet that doesn't seem to be newsworthy. If adoption/foster care is really the argument that the pro-life side wants to make, shouldn't everyone (regardless of stance on the subject) be aware of exactly what kids currently face in foster care, and how much worse it would get if even more kids were put in the system?
The conservative attack on psychology. I've noticed this as an undercurrent in my readings. We know they tend to devalue expertise and the notion of being an expert. We've known for years that Trump is a malignant narcissist. His words and actions back up that diagnosis to a tee.
Take another example, DeSantis. From what I see and read, he is likely a sociopath. Is he a psychopath? I don't know, but I won't vote for him to find out. I believe his odd behavior around people shows lack of empathy, for sure. As do his actions.
What I'm saying is more insidious though, and thoroughly anti-science. If you listen to the undercurrent of conservative talk, they are attacking these diagnoses. They are extolling the virtues of sociopathy and encouraging it. They are weaving a tale that claims the best among us are the ones most able to ignore suffering. It is very dangerous shit.
Please let the world know that Mark Cuban is single handedly disrupting the pharmaceutical industry with Costplus Drugs.
I was at a wedding this weekend with someone from Florida. She said that DaSantis passed a law that anyone running for office has to reveal any ASSESTS over $1,000 (including stamp collections)
Could you check in to this? Thanks for all you do!
I want to know more about Jared Kushner $2B from the Saudi 's . How is Senator Jamie Raskin's investigation going?
Dysfunctional NC Legislature with GOP supermajority obsessed with trans people can't pass a budget. 25% state jobs vacant. Running it like a business would be a step up from the current nonsense. Running the state like you care would be even better.
