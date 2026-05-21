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Johan's avatar
Johan
3h

“Peanuts” is the giveaway. Not a gaffe, a confession. The $43.6 billion isn’t spread across “Americans,” it’s concentrated on the households least able to absorb it: $275 in Alabama, $262 in Utah, the people for whom $331 is the difference between making rent and not.

That’s the cost asymmetry that runs through everything I write. The decision-maker pays nothing. He’s “in no hurry” because the strait staying closed costs him nothing and costs MBS, who pays Kushner tens of millions a year, quite a lot to keep that way. The war’s price is socialized onto the powerless; the war’s patience is purchased by the powerful.

And the precarity isn’t a side effect. A household one bad month from collapse doesn’t organize, doesn’t protest, doesn’t resist. “I don’t think about anybody” isn’t callousness. It’s the operating principle of a system that runs on your anxiety and calls your suffering peanuts.

Johan

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Joe Sheil's avatar
Joe Sheil
3h

Trump has nothing left for this fight. No sense, no attention span and certainly no cards. Just anger and hatred for everything and everyone, including himself. He’s a miserable, pathetic and increasingly dangerous fraud.

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