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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
7h

If this were Hunter Biden instead of Jared Kushner, we'd never hear the end of it. Instead, as noted, mostly silence. I get it for the outlets that are specifically trying to curry favor with Trump, even if I detest it. For the others, though? You would think a story of corruption involving an ethically unsound Saudi regime would be of interest. For crying out loud.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
7h

Only Trump and his dimbulb son-in-law would think it's a good idea to give nuclear technology to well known murderer MBS and the country that bankrolled the 9/11 attacks while supplying the majority of the terrorists themselves.

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