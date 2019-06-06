EXCLUSIVE: Bayer stops advertising on Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham

This is a special report from Popular Information, a newsletter about politics by Judd Legum. Subscribe at popular.info to get groundbreaking reporting and original research straight to you inbox. To see more of what to expect, check out the archives.

Bayer, one of the last major brands advertising with Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham, will no longer run ads on either Fox News show, a source familiar with Bayer's decision-making told Popular Information.

Over the last year, dozens of major brands have abandoned Carlson and Ingraham. It's not hard to understand why.

Carlson has repeatedly said that immigrants are making America "dirtier," refused to apologize for a series of deeply sexist and homophobic remarks he on a radio show, and trafficked in white nationalist conspiracy theories. Ingraham personally attacked Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg, compared detention facilities for migrant children to "summer camp," and recently defended white supremacist Paul Nehlen.

But Bayer seemed reluctant to give up on either Fox News host. In March 2018, Bayer publicly announced it would no longer advertise on Ingraham's show:

But the company quietly resumed advertising on Ingraham's show in August 2018 and has been regular advertisers ever since.

Bayer had not been advertising on Carlson's show but ran four advertisement on Monday's broadcast. The company's reemergence on Carlson's show went viral on Twitter.

The public scrutiny, according to the source, has prompted a reconsideration of the company’s relationship with both shows. Bayer last ran an ad on Carlson's show on June 4 and last ran an ad on Ingraham's show on May 30.

Bayer, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Popular Information, will not be returning to either program.