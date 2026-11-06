Last week, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee released a report about President Trump’s alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The report includes a new allegation that Trump raped a Swiss model at a pageant in 1993. The majority of media outlets ignored the new allegation. A Popular Information review of coverage by 25 major media outlets found that 20 did not publish any substantive reporting on the allegation.

A Popular Information analysis of Federal Election Commission (FEC) data revealed that $1.4 billion in midterm spending came from non-profit organizations that do not have to disclose their donors. Spending from dark money organizations was over six times higher this election cycle than in 2018. Separately, a large amount of money came from a small handful of known donors. The top 10 known donors during the midterm election cycle donated over $1 billion, including $436 million from Elon Musk.

Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has simultaneously represented the U.S. in high-stakes negotiations involving Ukraine, Iran, and Gaza while collecting untold millions in fees from Middle Eastern governments through his private equity firm. When Democrats take control of the House and Senate in 2027, they will have subpoena power to investigate his massive conflicts of interest and hold him accountable.

The best of the rest

In 2025, Republicans redrew the Texas congressional map in an effort to convert “five Democratic-held districts into ones Trump would have carried by at least 10 percentage points.” But the move did not prove successful, as Republican candidates on Tuesday “lost four of five seats their new congressional map was designed to flip and lost two of their own.” (Texas Tribune)

Across the United States, “[v]oters in at least 38 jurisdictions… passed bans or restrictions on data centers” during Tuesday’s election. Data center projects “also suffered setbacks in several states that are hot spots for the projects.” (Washington Post)

Two years ago, Missourians voted to enshrine abortion access in their state constitution. This year, there was another constitutional amendment on the ballot that would have banned almost all abortions and gender-affirming care for minors. The amendment was soundly rejected. (Mother Jones)

Under the 2022 Pregnant Workers Fairness Act, the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) created a rule to provide accommodations for workers related to pregnancy and reproductive health, like providing time off for prenatal care appointments or fertility treatments. Now, the EEOC is seeking to roll back some of these protections. (New York Times)

Numerical information

$4.13: The average price of a gallon of gas on Tuesday morning, according to GasBuddy. Tuesday’s gas prices were the most expensive of any Election Day.

100: There will be at least 100 Democratic women in the House next session, a new record.

$168 million: The drop in Trump’s net worth on Wednesday after the price of Trump Media & Technology Group shares sank to an all-time low following the midterm election.

Quote of the week

“This war must end. It must end. And make no mistake, whenever Trump defies the will of the American people or the law, we will launch investigations, take him to court, and entangle him in legislative razor wire. The days of Trump’s supplicant Senate are over.”

– Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer

Photo of the week