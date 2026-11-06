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Theresa Mayhew's avatar
Theresa Mayhew
16h

That photo of the I Voted stickers on the Alex Pretti street-side memorial made me cry. God Bless him and all the others who have perished so cruelly at the hands of this vicious and demonic regime.

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Kelvin Hobbs's avatar
Kelvin Hobbs
15hEdited

I forget, Chuck Schumer: who is the current and has been the Minority Leader of the "Supplicant Senate"? Include Jeffries and travel the world together to see what your supplication has wrought.

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