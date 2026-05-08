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Edward M Ryerson's avatar
Edward M Ryerson
6h

Unf***ing believable. This is where we are now?

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
5h

When you can't trust what's coming out of the White House, Pentagon or billionaire owned media outlet, use these 10 independent news sources tracking Iran war such as: Cost of Iran War, BellingCat, War On The Rocks, DropSite News, NPR, Al Jazeera, Marine Traffic and World Monitor.

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/05/07/independent-news-iran-war-sources/

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