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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
9h

So much to absorb and comment on, but really, that abominable ballroom has got to go. As soon as the traitor is out of the White House. Rebuild the East Wing.

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Jan F's avatar
Jan F
8h

I agree on the ballroom. It has to be torn down. Somehow I thought anything but underground construction was on hold. And you know who should be made to pay for it.

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