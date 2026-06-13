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Kate's avatar
Kate
6h

Fucking “supreme” court…thanks Roberts.

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Silas Deane's avatar
Silas Deane
6h

Thank you for exposing this. Hopefully the people in NY and Maine learn of this.

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