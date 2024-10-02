At last night's vice presidential debate, we learned that Senator JD Vance (R-OH) is a much better debater than former President Donald Trump. Vance showed he can stay on topic, properly pronounce most words, and express empathy for other people.
But in other respects, Vance showed that he and Donald Trump are the same:
Like Trump, Vance falsely claimed that Democrats want to allow babies to be killed after birth.
Like Trump, Vance refused to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election and refused to commit to accepting the results in 2024.
Like Trump, Vance did not back down from his lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio
Like Trump, Vance did not acknowledge the scientific reality of climate change.
But I'm interested in your thoughts. What did you think of last night's debate? Let us know in the comments.
Walz was the dad taking you to buy your first car.
Vance was the slimy salesman trying to sell you a lemon.
My comments on the “Debate” (sanitized version)
Women MUST have the RIGHT to control their healthcare choices! THAT is a basic human right and “government” has no ____ing place in that, no matter WHERE one lives in the USA!
Fraud Trump’s tax cuts for the rich and his inept incompetent (stupid ____ing) handling of Covid ballooned our country’s deficit. Those tax cuts and Trump’s denial and incompetence led to staggering inflation.
The economy is now booming thanks to President Joe Biden and VP Harris.
Crime is down in the USA, thank you President Biden and VP Harris.
Congress was set to pass a strong bipartisan Border Security bill and ____ing scumbag traitor pieceOF____ Trump demanded that his Republican MAGAts in Congress block the bill. Trump is America’s Disgrace.
Fake MAGAt Vance must live in MAGAt Fantasyland, making __it up as he goes. In his make- believe world, Kamala Harris has been President for since January 2021.
No mention during the debate that Scum Trump is a ____ing TRAITOR, would hand Ukraine to Putin. Shades of Neville Chamberlain handing the Sudetenland to Hitler.
Vance totally lied about Trump’s actions (lack of actions) on healthcare and healthcare insurance.
Vance again in MAGAt Fantasyland when he said that Bobby Kennedy Jr and Tulsi Gabbard were (former) “leaders” of the Democratic Party! LOL!
The “most interesting” moment of the last night’s debate was when Vance, caught lying by the moderators, was fact-checked by the moderators and said, “the rules said that you would not fact-check me.” Reporting THAT would be responsible accurate reporting.
The second most interesting moment was when Vance was asked if U.S.-citizen children of illegal immigrants would, under Trump’s mass deportation plan, would be separated from their parents or be forced to leave the country with their parents. Vance TWICE refused to answer that question.
The debates are a joke. If debate moderators won’t press participants to ANSWER the questions they ask, there is no reason, at all, to have debates.
When MAGAts storm the Capitol on Jan 6, 2025, my prayer is that every ____ing MAGAt gets the Ashli Babbitt treatment! Take NO prisoners!
JD Vance isn't just weird — he's deeply dangerous.
“Vance — like many Republicans up and down the ballot — has spent his vice presidential run trying to downplay his extremist anti-choice views. But we know the truth. In fact, the organization that helped author the Trump campaign's outrageous policy playbook, (disgusting, Christo-Fascist) Project 2025, called Vance "one of the leaders — if not the leader — of our movement."
Wrapping it up…….
F____ Liar Fraud Con Scumbag Racist Fascist Traitor Felon Putin’s Puppet Trump, America’s Disgrace Donald Trump. May he rot in ____ing hell after suffering a massive debilitating stroke or heart attack.