Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. JD Vance (R-OH), and Democratic vice presidential candidate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, participate in a debate at the CBS Broadcast Center on October 1, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

At last night's vice presidential debate, we learned that Senator JD Vance (R-OH) is a much better debater than former President Donald Trump. Vance showed he can stay on topic, properly pronounce most words, and express empathy for other people.

But in other respects, Vance showed that he and Donald Trump are the same:

Like Trump, Vance falsely claimed that Democrats want to allow babies to be killed after birth. Like Trump, Vance refused to acknowledge that Trump lost the 2020 election and refused to commit to accepting the results in 2024. Like Trump, Vance did not back down from his lies about Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio Like Trump, Vance did not acknowledge the scientific reality of climate change.

But I'm interested in your thoughts. What did you think of last night's debate? Let us know in the comments.

