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celeste k.'s avatar
celeste k.
8m

if trump wants to bail out the UAE, let him spend his own money. I'm tired of him stealing our taxes to fix his BS. Besides, he'd be spending the taxes he has already stolen from us.

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Peter's avatar
Peter
4m

Why doesn't he just take the money from us and put it straight into his and Jared's bank accounts? Or does he need the Emiratis to launder it for him first? Forget Roberts' granting him immunity, these and many more are not presidential acts, they're crimes.

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