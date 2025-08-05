Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
3h

Evidently, Republican dissenters on the panel argued that the bill, should it become law, would punish the wealthy and discourage certain people from running for office. IDK, sounds like a winning proposition to me.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Eddie's avatar
Eddie
3hEdited

In the new abnormal, the self-righteous King points his greasy finger at the commotion of untamed Donkeys while his long-nosed heard of Dumbos stampede upon US(a) serfs. Of course he wants to keep his stash of rewards handy to buy off complicity while deluding himself the People will contentedly fight over peanut spillage. FEUDal "lords" can't build castle walls high or thick enuff to hide from what's marchin toward them (or in their precious store houses). It's abundantly obvious that corruption is rampant, the stench of their treason lamely disguised in another ludicrous acronym. FARTers forever⁉️ (Fascist American Republican Traitors). HAUL He scratching his head while 47 scratches his BBButt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
18 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture