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Larry Carr (autocarr)'s avatar
Larry Carr (autocarr)
1h

Judd! Thanks for your work on this, and glad Bari & CBS had the good sense to correct an egregious reporting of calculated misinformation… although an apology + full retraction of the initial report would have been better.

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Adam's avatar
Adam
1h

"After inquiries from Popular Information, CBS News New York changed their story, but failed to include an editor’s note about the correction."

Good! Not perfect but still good! Keep holding their feet to the fire PI!!!

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