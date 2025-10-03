Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harper Thorpe's avatar
Harper Thorpe
1h

AMERICA FIRST CORRUPTION

Shutdown: Trump freezes $18B infrastructure project in “blue”NY. But executes $20B bailout for Argentina’s right-wing Milei before midterm elections. This also saves Bessent friend Rob Citrone’s AR bond investments!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
8 replies
Barbara B's avatar
Barbara B
1h

Disgraceful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
37 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture