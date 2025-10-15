Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
6h

I'm glad you included the context about domestic soybean farmers bearing the brunt of the Trump administration's decisions. The bailout at taxpayer expense for the primary benefit of a hedge fund manager is bad enough, but that it’s hurting American workers should be a point of attack for Democrats.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Jodi's avatar
Jodi
6h

How much more corrupt can this administration get?! And when will all of this corruption break the right wing media bubble?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
34 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Popular Information LLC
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture