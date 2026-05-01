A Popular Information investigation revealed that since taking office for a second time, President Trump has promoted his family’s business interests 110 times through social media posts, on-camera remarks, and official events held at Trump-owned properties.

In an interview with CBS News’ ‘60 Minutes’ on Sunday, Trump said that No Kings protests were to blame for the latest assassination attempt against him. But the No Kings rallies have been one of the most peaceful protest movements in history.

Last week, the Department of Justice indicted Master Sgt. Gannon Ken Van Dyke for using classified information to turn a $400,000 profit on Polymarket. The prediction market industry claims that the arrest proves the system works, but Van Dyke was caught because of his own hamhandedness, not a robust system protecting against insider trading.

In April, a startup backed by Peter Thiel launched an AI service offering to help people discredit journalists. Objection AI employs former intelligence officials to investigate the journalists and their reporting. Then, the findings are reviewed by an “AI jury” which will decide whether the reporter is in the wrong. While Objection AI claims to be unbiased, Thiel has long campaigned against the media and bankrolled lawsuits against news outlets.

Updated Information

In March, Popular Information reported on the appointment of Kai Schwemmer — a far-right Utah streamer who has supported white nationalist Nick Fuentes — as political director of College Republicans of America.

Now, Schwemmer is running for treasurer of the Utah GOP. Rob Axson, the Utah GOP chair, has called Schwemmer a “valuable candidate.”

The best of the rest

The Trump administration signals willingness to limit contraceptive access. Birth control has long been thought of as politically untouchable. But now, under pressure from different factions of the MAGA base — MAHA wellness influencers, religious conservatives, and pronatalists — the Trump administration has issued new guidance that deemphasizes contraceptives like the birth control pill and prioritizes natural family planning, which is far less effective. (Politico)

The dismantling of the EPA’s research arm. Over 1,500 scientists and other experts at the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Research and Development “have been laid off, reassigned or pressured to retire.” Only 124 researchers remain. According to an internal memo obtained by the New York Times, if they choose to stay, future research must “align with agency and administration priorities.” (New York Times)

The Trump administration is hiring “deportation judges” with no immigration law experience. The DOJ has fired over 100 immigration judges during Trump’s second term. The Trump administration is now on a hiring spree to replace them, and has appointed over 140 new judges so far. But many of these judges “have no stated experience practicing immigration law” and “are receiving less training than previously offered.” (Washington Post)

American taxpayers are on the hook for the FIFA World Cup, but host cities may not see a return. An investigation by the Houston Chronicle of the contracts between host cities and FIFA revealed that while taxpayers are providing massive subsidies for the tournament, the economic returns are uncertain. Host cities and local organizing committees for the tournament are expected to pay for security, stadium modifications, and fan events. FIFA, meanwhile, is expected to make billions. (Houston Chronicle/Texas Tribune)

Numerical Information

$400 million. This week, a group of Senate Republicans introduced legislation to authorize spending $400 million to build Trump’s ballroom.

$4.30. The average price of a gallon of gas nationwide as of Thursday.

$25 billion: This is the amount that has already been spent on the war in Iran, according to the Pentagon’s acting comptroller Jay Hurst. Other estimates, however, found that the cost could be as high as $50 billion.

Quote of the week

“The Court betrays its duty to faithfully implement the great statute Congress wrote. I dissent because the Court’s decision will set back the foundational right Congress granted of racial equality in electoral opportunity.” — Supreme Court Justice Elena Kagan, dissenting from a 6-3 ruling that gutted the Voting Rights Act

Photo of the week

President Trump photographed with King Charles III during his visit to the White House this week. The photo was posted to X by the official White House account with the caption, “TWO KINGS. 👑”