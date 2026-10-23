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foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)'s avatar
foofaraw & Chiquita(ARF!)
7h

“There is no person who hates the idea of people enriching themselves fraudulently over access to the government than Donald J Trump.”

Change "people" to "a person", and that lie simply becomes "political entertainment" that all the GOP can find a way to laugh about.

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
6h

There's a pattern here: Musk denies Starlink access to Ukraine. Mark Zuckerberg shuts down NO KINGS account. Larry Ellison bans ads for movie that criticizes Musk. Sergey Brin bans ad for Musk movie on Youtube. See how tech billionaires are weaponizing algorithms to suppress votes, distort elections and help foreign dictators with this map.

https://thedemlabs.org/2026/10/18/billionaire-tech-platforms-weaponized-against-voting-rights/

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