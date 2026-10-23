Thousands of “No Kings” events were held across the country last Saturday. But at around 1:30 p.m. ET, the No Kings Instagram account was taken offline, and it remained offline for about 90 minutes, leaving the group without its biggest megaphone. A Meta spokesperson claimed that the suspension was an “error,” but it is the latest in a series of “errors” impacting the accounts of critics of President Trump.

On Monday, Elon Musk announced in a post on X that he plans to give “every kid in America” one share of SpaceX, his rocket, satellite, and AI company. At current prices, Musk’s giveaway would be valued at around $10.5 billion. But there are reasons to be skeptical of Musk’s motivations.

No Going Back PAC, an offshoot of Trump’s MAGA Inc. super PAC, is spending about $2.4 million to attack a Florida Democrat for buying stock in Blackstone, a New York private equity firm. Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman is one of the largest funders of MAGA Inc. and Trump himself has owned between $1.35 million and $2.93 million in Blackstone stock.

When Amy Acton was twelve, her stepfather was charged with raping her. Now, she is the Democratic gubernatorial candidate in Ohio and her opponent, Vivek Ramaswamy, has turned her abuse into fodder for an attack ad. Popular Information named the corporations and executives bankrolling Ramaswamy’s campaign and asked them if they supported the ad.

The best of the rest

Julio Herrera Velutini, a billionaire banker who faced felony bribery charges before striking a plea deal, wanted to be pardoned. His family hired Alina Habba, one of Trump’s former personal lawyers, and guaranteed her “more than $50 million over four years.” Weeks after Habba began her new job, “Trump granted Mr. Herrera a full and unconditional pardon.” (New York Times)

A defense contractor allegedly made “campaign cash-for-contracts” deals with former South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham and Congressman James Clyburn (D-SC). The FBI was investigating the interactions, but then Trump began his second term and gutted the teams investigating public corruption. (ProPublica)

For decades, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has abided by an unwritten rule to avoid any activities that could influence an election for 60 days prior to election day. This year, that rule has gone out the window. In recent weeks, the DOJ sued California for refusing to investigate voters’ citizenship, federal agents raided the home of Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN), and Attorney General Todd Blanche stumped for Republican candidates. (The Guardian)

A major argument against California’s proposed wealth tax is that billionaires would simply leave the state rather than pay up. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg threatened to do that. To convince him to stay, a Meta special committee made a deal with Zuckerberg this week providing him with financial incentives in exchange for remaining in California for at least eight years. (Politico)

Numerical information

$431 million: The amount that Musk-backed PACs have spent on ads during the midterm elections, according to a Washington Post analysis.

$6.29: Shares of Trump Media & Technology Group hit a record low intraday price this week.

$25 billion: The amount Meta will pay to New Mexico after a jury found the company liable for misleading Meta users in the state about how the company would protect their data privacy.

Quote of the week

“There is no person who hates the idea of people enriching themselves fraudulently over access to the government than Donald J Trump.”

– Vice President JD Vance.

Photo of the week