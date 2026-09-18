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Tanya Dobbs's avatar
Tanya Dobbs
14h

Great update…your work is very much appreciated!

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T_Allen's avatar
T_Allen
16h

I would much rather have the Federal government paying employees not to work than having the states pay unemployment. Not to mention the other financial and personal/familial damage being fired can cause.

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