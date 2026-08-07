Popular Information

Popular Information

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Marchforsanity's avatar
Marchforsanity
1h

"Many sponsors of Freedom 250’s Great American State Fair did not properly disclose their donations, including Lockheed Martin, ExxonMobil, and UnitedHealth Group, a NOTUS analysis of federal lobbyist contribution reports found. This could violate federal lobbying law. (NOTUS)"

Why should they? Laws are now broken by the federal government multiple times a day and Congress focuses on Fauci.

Reply
Share
1 reply
kdsherpa's avatar
kdsherpa
2h

Miller's quote is a hoot.

Reply
Share
1 reply
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Popular Information LLC · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture