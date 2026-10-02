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Suki Herr's avatar
Suki Herr
8h

If Fani Wilson affair with a subordinate interfered with her investigation of Trump, every man who was ever involved with a subordinate must have his work questioned&we will go on the assumption his work was compromised.

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Jeffrey Carra's avatar
Jeffrey Carra
8h

I haven’t heard of any CODEL traveling to the CENTCOM AOR to visit the troops, witness our departure from Iraq, or inspect the damage from Iran’s strikes. Why is that?

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