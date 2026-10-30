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Thomas L Harrigan's avatar
Thomas L Harrigan
10h

I clicked on the 'PAID FOR BY' link appearing after the lead story in the post, and my pc security software (Bitdefender) blocked access due to 'security threats detected'. What's up with that?

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Deepak Puri's avatar
Deepak Puri
10h

Marshall purchased stock in obscure pharma company just before it secured key FDA approval.

Whodunit? Can you spot the grift? Play the exciting new game where you match the grift with the grifter! Answers top left. (Roger Marshall included).

https://embed.kumu.io/54bd63b80cdcf8028eac2b41c49277f6

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