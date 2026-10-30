Voters in Wisconsin received mailers calling Democratic gubernatorial nominee David Crowley “A COP’S BEST FRIEND” and saying that he “Backs the Blue. NOT US.” The mailer was sent from the “Progressive Alliance of Wisconsin,” which purports to be left-leaning. But a Popular Information analysis of the group’s initial expenditures revealed that it is linked to Republican operatives. Popular Information obtained the mailer through our new web app, Paid For By.

On Monday, Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee released a new staff report about President Trump’s alleged relationship with Jeffrey Epstein. The report includes a new allegation that Trump raped a young model in 1993. The report also details allegations involving 11 women, five of whom accuse “Trump of rape or sexual assault in Jeffrey Epstein’s close company or presence.”

In 2018, then-Congressman Roger Marshall (R-KS) and his wife purchased $250,000 worth of stock in Ionics Life Sciences, an Irish holding company for Genzada Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. A week after the stock purchase was finalized, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared a Genzada product for a human clinical trial. As a senator, Marshall has oversight of the FDA and has sponsored bills that could benefit Genzada.

Since entering national politics, Trump has tried to sow doubt about election results — including the outcome of next week’s midterm elections. The Trump administration has sued to block the certification of Alaska’s results if Democrat Mary Peltola wins the Senate race, offered a $1 million bounty for evidence of voter fraud that leads to a conviction, and tried to disqualify voters the administration claims are noncitizens.

The best of the rest

An investigation by the Intercept “found critical shortcomings in the U.S. military’s procedures for documenting and preserving records of homicides that result from domestic abuse.” Between 2019 and 2024, “the Pentagon recorded 41 domestic abuse-related homicides committed by service members,” but the Intercept found “nearly twice as many.” (The Intercept)

Donald Trump Jr. was reportedly joined on a hunting trip in Mongolia by Umar Kremlev, “a businessman with a criminal record who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s personal security service.” The trip took place “after Kremlev attended and paid for some of Trump Jr’s wedding celebrations.” (President Trump has said that his son repaid Kremlev.) (Financial Times)

Since the start of Trump’s second term, the Department of Justice (DOJ) has fired roughly 100 immigration judges as it attempts to ramp up deportations. One judge, Karen Donoso Stevens, who was reassigned despite denying about 85% of the asylum cases that came before her, says that the DOJ began to tell her how to rule on cases. (Washington Post)

Since his wife filed for divorce last year, Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton has tried to keep his new relationship with Tracy Duhon out of the public eye. She is an aspiring Christian influencer from Louisiana who is registered to vote there as a Democrat. She maintains a public profile in Louisiana, despite staying out of the spotlight in Texas. (New York Times)

Numerical information

Around $3.9 billion: The expected advertising spending across Congressional races for the midterm general election, according to a New York Times analysis.

Over $47 billion: How much the military has spent on the Iran War, according to a Pentagon estimate obtained by Reuters. A Popular Information analysis, however, found that the U.S. spent over $103 billion on the Iran War in just the first 120 days.

250,000: The number of trees Google illegally cut down in Finland to make room for a new data center.

Quote of the week

“What’s up with the gold? Everything, more gold. He’s got the White House looking like Saddam Hussein opened a Cheesecake Factory.”

– Barack Obama, 10/24/26

Photo of the week