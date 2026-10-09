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David Dimston's avatar
David Dimston
17h

The joke is on the GOP because nobody reads their mail anymore. Americans don’t read in the first place and I only hope the printers and distributors of this matter are owned by liberals so they can make some cash. My home has a garbage can on the way from the mailbox so I can drop this stuff off before it even gets in the house.

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M. Trosino's avatar
M. Trosino
14h

Just want to say I think your "paid for by" app is a good idea and hope it proves successful in informing and enlightening to at least some extent some not completely insignificant number of voters, because I have my doubts about the rational and analytical abilities of the electorate writ large and that the desires of that electorate are too often now counter to the functioning of a true, working democracy.

But every little bit in the fight against the neo-Fascist forces now aligned against transparency in our democracy and therefore against that democracy itself must be brought to bear if we are to succeed in defending our country from the malign actors behind those forces. So, props for the app.

And for being one of the "good guys" in this fight.

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