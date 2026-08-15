Popular Information

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Susan Pate's avatar
Susan Pate
11h

I'd be sick of reporting all of this traitoristic news too. You all are brave (and probably sick at your stomachs) for all of the reporting of the current administration (also known as thieves) malfeasance. But please continue to keep us updated!

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KLS's avatar
KLS
10h

I've posted the Pop Info facts on the corporations' social media pages.

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