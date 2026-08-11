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Peter's avatar
Peter
3h

Someone I know well worked at the NY Observer when Kushner took over. He characterized the Boy Blunder as the single dumbest person he had ever met. Nothing Jared has done since has caused me to question that judgement.

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Joseph Mangano's avatar
Joseph Mangano
3h

Bro's got that Sadim touch, the reverse Midas touch. Everything turns to sh*t.

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