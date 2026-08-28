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Tiff C.'s avatar
Tiff C.
11h

I will be glad when he no longer exist. Words I thought I’d never say about anyone because I’ve never thought them about anyone…

There’s a whole lot of people helping him that will remain, but many of those cowards will claim they never truly supported him or they will downplay their support for him. They will downplay the damage they did to the country by aiding and abetting his criminal enterprise. They will lie their ass off and unfortunately, it’ll probably be just fine for them because Dems don’t have the teeth necessary to do what’s required to punish them.

There will be committees formed, investigations and hearings held, and then they’ll all fade away with no one held accountable. The assholes will go on to cause havoc in some other capacity, rolling around in their spoils.

Dems and Republicans also will not fill the gaps, gray areas and exploited processes to prevent anyone like Trump or his criminal enterprise to ever go into leadership so easily again.

I am not optimistic today that we will fully recover within the next two decades

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Randy Dyck's avatar
Randy Dyck
11h

And yet, these are all distractions; from the climate change that is disrupting normal lives of everyone/thing on the planet.

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