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Meriby Sweet's avatar
Meriby Sweet
10h

The "2028" photo looks like it was taken about 40 - 50 years ago. . .maybe when he was at Zorro Ranch, or on his "special friend's" island in the Carribean. Because, frankly, sweetheart, he hasn't looked that good since he was shaking down poor people who inhabited his rat-infested apartment buildings.

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Trudy Bond's avatar
Trudy Bond
10h

And his 2028 AI-generated photo got 21K likes??? Bots??

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