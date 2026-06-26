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Lisa Vanderbeek's avatar
Lisa Vanderbeek
2h

We need to overturn citizens united. We have begun to do so, one state at a time. Two down, 48 to go,

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Carol Gamm's avatar
Carol Gamm
3h

Thank you for your work.

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