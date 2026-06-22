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Peter's avatar
Peter
1d

Reinforces the lesson - donate directly to the candidates you support, not to some outfit endlessly filling your inbox or spamming your texts with pleas to save the world from MAGA.

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Eileen O'Connor's avatar
Eileen O'Connor
1d

Excellent work, thank you!

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